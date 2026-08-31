OHB Secures $1.2 Billion SES Deal for 18 Satellites in Europe's IRIS Network
OHB and SES Sign Major Satellite Contract for IRIS Network
BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German satellite maker OHB said on Monday it had signed a contract worth nearly €1 billion ($1.17 billion) with European satellite operator SES to develop and produce 18 medium-Earth-orbit satellite platforms.
Details of the OHB-SES Agreement
Contract Value and Scope
The satellites will form a core part of the IRIS network, Europe's planned multi-orbit communications constellation designed to provide secure and resilient satellite services, it added.
About the IRIS Network
(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)