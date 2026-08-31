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German satellite maker OHB wins $1.2 billion contract for 18 satellites in EU network - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German satellite maker OHB wins $1.2 billion contract for 18 satellites in EU network

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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OHB Secures $1.2 Billion SES Deal for 18 Satellites in Europe's IRIS Network

OHB and SES Sign Major Satellite Contract for IRIS Network

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German satellite maker OHB said on Monday it had signed a contract worth nearly €1 billion ($1.17 billion) with European satellite operator SES to develop and produce 18 medium-Earth-orbit satellite platforms.

Details of the OHB-SES Agreement

Contract Value and Scope

The satellites will form a core part of the IRIS network, Europe's planned multi-orbit communications constellation designed to provide secure and resilient satellite services, it added.

About the IRIS Network

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • OHB’s order comes as part of the EU-backed IRIS² constellation led by the SpaceRISE consortium, which signed a 12‑year concession agreement in December 2024 to deliver Europe’s sovereign multi‑orbit connectivity network. (ad-hoc-news.de)
  • The IRIS² programme is now moving into full-scale implementation: in August 2026, the European Commission signed an implementation agreement adding 66 LEO satellites and expanding the constellation to 348 satellites overall. (ses.com)
  • For OHB, this contract helps fuel a record order backlog – OHB’s backlog exceeded €3 billion by mid‑2025 – underscoring its growing role in Europe’s space infrastructure development. (ohb.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who awarded the contract to OHB?
European satellite operator SES awarded the contract to OHB.
How much is the OHB satellite contract worth?
The contract is worth nearly €1 billion ($1.17 billion).
How many satellites will OHB develop for the IRIS network?
OHB will develop and produce 18 medium-Earth-orbit satellite platforms.
What is the IRIS network?
The IRIS network is Europe's planned multi-orbit communications constellation to provide secure and resilient satellite services.

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