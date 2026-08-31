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Israel signs $3.5 billion air defence deal with Greece - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israel signs $3.5 billion air defence deal with Greece

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Israel and Greece Sign Landmark $3.5 Billion Air Defence Agreement

Details and Implications of the Israel-Greece Defence Deal

By Steven Scheer and Lefteris Papadimas

JERUSALEM/ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Israel and Greece signed a €3 billion ($3.5 billion) defence deal on Monday under which Israel will build a multi-layered air defence system for Greece as Athens pushes ahead with a broader military modernisation programme.

Significance of the Agreement

Israel's defence ministry said it was Israel's largest-ever defence export deal with Greece and one of the biggest in the country's history. The agreement confirmed an earlier Reuters report.

Amir Baram, director general of Israel's defence ministry, said the so-called Achilles Shield deal reflected "Israel's technological edge and the proven track record of our defence systems in the field."

Key Components of the Defence Deal

Systems and Technology Supplied

Under the deal, Israel will supply Greece with the David's Sling and SPYDER systems produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the BARAK MX system made by Israel Aerospace Industries, as well as MMR multi-mission radars for air surveillance, manufactured by IAI unit ELTA Systems.

David's Sling System

David's Sling was used by Israel to intercept Iranian missiles during the war with Iran this year. Greece becomes the second customer for the system after Finland.

Greece's Defence Spending and Modernisation

Greece spends nearly 3.5% of its gross domestic product on defence, a higher proportion than many NATO allies due to its long-standing dispute with neighbouring Turkey.

Athens plans to spend about €28 billion by 2036 to build the Achilles Shield multi-layer anti-ballistic, anti-aircraft and anti-drone system, and to buy up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and frigates from France and Italy.

Additional Agreements and Cooperation

Command-and-Control and Drone Defence

Under Monday's deal, Greece will also receive a new national command-and-control system, developed by Rafael, to integrate the country's air-defence capabilities.

A supplementary €26 million agreement will see Israel supply Greece with Rafael's Drone Dome systems to protect strategic sites against drones and reinforce existing defences.

Industrial and Technological Collaboration

Israel will also expand defence-industrial cooperation with Greece, including transfers of technology and expertise to local industry.

Financial Details and Reporting

($1 = 0.8623 euros)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Deal, signed on August 31, 2026, is worth around €3 billion (~$3.5–3.6 billion), and is Israel’s largest defence export to Greece to date
  • Includes David’s Sling, SPYDER, Barak MX systems plus MMR radars and command‑control integration, with an additional €26 million for Drone Dome systems
  • Greece, spending over 3 % of GDP on defence—well above NATO’s 2 % guideline—is accelerating its modernisation under an ambitious Achilles Shield programme

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Israel-Greece air defence deal?
The deal is valued at €3 billion ($3.5 billion), making it Israel's largest defence export agreement with Greece.
Which air defence systems are included in the deal?
The agreement includes Israel's David's Sling, SPYDER, BARAK MX, and MMR multi-mission radars.
Why is Greece investing in these defence systems?
Greece is modernising its military due to ongoing security concerns and plans to enhance its air-defence capabilities.
Will there be technology transfer under the agreement?
Yes, the deal involves defence-industrial cooperation, including technology and expertise transfer to Greece.
What additional systems will Israel supply Greece?
A supplementary deal includes Rafael's Drone Dome systems for drone defense and a new national command-and-control system.

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