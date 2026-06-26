Israel-Lebanon Agreement Sets Framework to Disarm Hezbollah and Restore Sovereignty
Key Details of the Israel-Lebanon Framework Agreement
U.S. Secretary of State Announces Agreement
WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that the framework agreement reached with Israel and Lebanon establishes a clear process to restore Lebanon's sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its infrastructure.
Main Provisions of the Agreement
Restoration of Sovereignty and Security
The agreement enables Israel to return to its borders once the threat to its citizens is removed and creates a trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, facilitated by the United States, Rubio said in a statement.
Role of the United States
The United States will facilitate the Military Coordination Group, ensuring cooperation between the involved parties.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Christian Martinez and Daphne Psaledakis)