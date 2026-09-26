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Pope Leo set for largest event of France tour as Paris crowds swell - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo set for largest event of France tour as Paris crowds swell

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Pope Leo Attracts 600,000 to Paris Mass in Largest Event of France Tour

By Joshua McElwee

Pope Leo's Historic Visit to France

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Throngs of people were gathering on the famed Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris on Saturday, ahead of an outdoor Mass with Pope Leo expected to be the biggest event of his weekend visit to France, with more than 600,000 registered to attend.

Mass Gathering and Security Measures

Crowds, including mothers carrying young children, began streaming towards the tree-lined boulevard in grey light before dawn for the 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) event, as police closed nearby streets where Leo will be driven in an open-top popemobile.

Pope Leo's Mission in France

Leo is on a whirlwind four-day, three-city visit to France, where he is seeking to repair the Church's standing there after abuse scandals sparked nationwide shock.

Papal Message on Global Leadership

The pope, who has forcefully decried the direction of global leadership in recent months, warned in a speech on Friday at the Paris headquarters of the UN culture and education body, UNESCO, that the UN and other multilateral groups were in crisis.

Concerns Over Artificial Intelligence

He also repeated his frequent appeal for the world to reconsider the development of artificial intelligence, telling French leaders that AI could create a future where "a paradise of machines" takes control of the Earth.

Challenges and Trends in French Catholicism

Decline in Catholic Affiliation

France, a secular nation where the separation of church and state is enshrined in a 1905 law, has witnessed a steady decline in affiliation to the Catholic Church during the post-war era, mirroring a trend in other traditionally Catholic countries.

Statistics on Catholic Identity

Although the French Bishops' Conference points to an increase in baptisms of adults, including a record 21,000 last Easter, a report published by the official statistics agency, INSEE, showed that only 25% of French 18-to-49-year-olds identified as Catholic, compared with 43% a decade earlier. 

Pope's Visit with Newly Baptised Catholics

In a visit on Saturday with newly baptised Catholics at the Catholic University of Paris, Leo urged the French church not to be "naively optimistic" about the recent increase in adherents.

"We must recognise, welcome and protect the small flame that the Holy Spirit has kindled in the darkness of the night, the tiny seed that strives to grow even amid the thorns," he said.

Upcoming Events: Lourdes and Victims of Abuse

Leo heads later on Saturday to Lourdes, home to a famous Catholic shrine. He will meet seven French victims of abuse by clergy there on Sunday.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee and Elizabeth Pineau; editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • More than 600,000 people registered to attend Pope Leo’s outdoor Mass along the Champs‑Élysées on Saturday, September 26—potentially the largest public gathering in the Paris region since the 2024 Olympics (marketscreener.com)
  • Security preparations are immense: up to 37,000 security personnel deployed; organizers extended the Mass perimeter beyond Place de la Concorde down the Champs‑Élysées (marketscreener.com)
  • The visit is part of a whirlwind four‑day tour (Paris, Lourdes, Metz), aiming to restore Church credibility post‑abuse scandals and spotlight global challenges—Pope Leo denounced the AI‑driven risks of a “paradise of machines” and called for multilateral urgency (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people are expected to attend Pope Leo's Paris event?
More than 600,000 people are registered to attend Pope Leo's outdoor Mass in Paris.
Why is Pope Leo visiting France?
Pope Leo is visiting France to address concerns following abuse scandals and to improve the Catholic Church's standing.
What message did Pope Leo deliver about artificial intelligence?
Pope Leo urged world leaders to reconsider the development of artificial intelligence, expressing concern about the future impact of AI.
What is the trend in Catholic Church affiliation in France?
Catholic affiliation in France has declined, with only 25% of 18-to-49-year-olds identifying as Catholic compared to 43% a decade ago.
Where will Pope Leo go after the Paris event?
After the Paris event, Pope Leo will travel to Lourdes to meet seven French victims of clergy abuse.

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