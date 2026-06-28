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Russian attacks kills four in Ukraine, local officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian attacks kills four in Ukraine, local officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Russian attacks kill five in Ukraine, local officials say

Summary of Recent Russian Strikes in Ukraine

Casualties and Damage in Zaporizhzhia

June 28 (Reuters) - Russian attacks killed at least four people on Sunday in Ukraine's southeast and northeast, regional officials said.

Strikes on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured 16, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram. Pictures posted online by the governor showed a building ablaze and parts of a neighborhood reduced to rubble.

Missile Strike in Kharkiv Region

Impact on Zmiiv Town

In the northeastern border region of Kharkiv, a frequent Russian target, a missile strike on the town of Zmiiv killed one person and injured eight, including two children, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Police Casualty During Evacuation Efforts

Police in the Kharkiv region also said an officer was killed as he was trying to organize the evacuation of residents in another community further north.

Fatal Incident in Sumy Region

In the Sumy region, also on the Russian border, the regional governor said an elderly woman was killed during the day in an area near the border.

Verification and Official Statements

Independent Verification

Reuters was unable to independently verify accounts from either side. Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians in the more than four-year-old conflict. 

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Bogdan Kochubey; Editing by Chris Reese and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • In Zaporizhzhia, Russian strikes killed two people and injured 16, with significant damage to residential infrastructure, including buildings ablaze and rubble-strewn neighborhoods, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. (aljazeera.com)
  • In Kharkiv region, a missile strike on Zmiiv killed one person and wounded eight, including two children; additionally, a police officer organizing evacuations was killed further north, as reported by Governor Oleh Syniehubov. (arabnews.com)
  • These attacks reflect a continuation of intense Russian aerial bombardments across multiple Ukrainian regions—earlier in June, Russia’s large-scale drone and missile campaigns killed dozens, including 22 civilians on June 2 alone. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Russian attacks in Ukraine?
At least four people were killed, including an officer, according to local officials.
Which Ukrainian cities were affected by the recent Russian strikes?
The cities affected included Zaporizhzhia in the southeast and Zmiiv in the Kharkiv region.
How many were injured in the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv?
Strikes on Zaporizhzhia injured 16 people, while eight were injured in Kharkiv's Zmiiv town.
Were any children injured in the Russian missile strikes?
Yes, the missile strike on Zmiiv in the Kharkiv region injured two children.

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