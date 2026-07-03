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BHP workers approve Pilbara labour deal, unions cite lingering concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Mining Australia Labour

BHP Workers Approve Pilbara Labour Agreement Despite Union Concerns

Overview of the BHP Pilbara Labour Agreement Vote

Approval of the New Labour Agreement

July 3 (Reuters) - Workers at BHP's South Flank and Mining Area C iron ore operations in Western Australia have voted to approve a new labour agreement, unions said on Friday, while noting that many remained dissatisfied with the deal.

The Combined BHP Ports Unions said 58% of workers voted in favour of the agreement put forward by the mining giant, ending a round of negotiations over pay and entitlements.

Key Terms of the Agreement

The agreement includes a guaranteed 16% pay hike over its four-year term, increases to site-based allowances, and a new payment scheme for delayed flights, Tim Day, WAIO Asset President at BHP, said in an emailed statement.

The deal covers 1,814 workers, with 1,618 participating in the ballot, Day added. 

Union Concerns and Worker Dissatisfaction

A Combined BHP Ports Unions spokesperson said that a sizeable minority had voted against the agreement because they felt it did not adequately address issues including the selective usage of company policies and the lack of clear progression and classification structures.

Ongoing Negotiations at Port Hedland

The vote comes as negotiations continue at Port Hedland after workers voted in favour of strike action last month. 

Port Hedland is one of the largest iron ore loading ports in the ‌world and ⁠the biggest in Australia and is linked to some of BHP's mines in the Pilbara region.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anjali Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • 58 % of participating workers voted for the new agreement, covering 1 ,814 employees at South Flank and Mining Area C, with 16 % total pay increases across four years, enhanced allowances, and flight‑delay payments included (bhp.com)
  • Unions say many workers are unhappy due to concerns over reliance on company policies, unclear progression and classification frameworks, and what they see as insufficient transparency and fairness in contract conditions (grafa.com)
  • Separately, at Port Hedland—one of the world’s largest iron ore ports—electrical and mining unions have voted for protected industrial action, raising the prospect of strikes that could disrupt BHP exports and supply chains (economia.uol.com.br)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What proportion of BHP workers approved the new Pilbara labour deal?
58% of BHP's South Flank and Mining Area C workers voted in favour of the new labour agreement.
What are the key elements of the new agreement for BHP's Pilbara workers?
The agreement includes a 16% pay hike over four years, increased site-based allowances, and a new scheme for delayed flights.
Why do some BHP workers remain dissatisfied with the labour deal?
Some workers feel the deal does not adequately address issues such as company policy usage and lack of clear progression structures.
How many BHP workers participated in the labour agreement ballot?
A total of 1,618 out of 1,814 eligible BHP workers participated in the ballot.
What is the ongoing situation at BHP's Port Hedland operations?
Negotiations continue at Port Hedland after workers recently voted for strike action, seeking better conditions.

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