BHP Workers Approve Pilbara Labour Agreement Despite Union Concerns

Overview of the BHP Pilbara Labour Agreement Vote

Approval of the New Labour Agreement

July 3 (Reuters) - Workers at BHP's South Flank and Mining Area C iron ore operations in Western Australia have voted to approve a new labour agreement, unions said on Friday, while noting that many remained dissatisfied with the deal.

The Combined BHP Ports Unions said 58% of workers voted in favour of the agreement put forward by the mining giant, ending a round of negotiations over pay and entitlements.

Key Terms of the Agreement

The agreement includes a guaranteed 16% pay hike over its four-year term, increases to site-based allowances, and a new payment scheme for delayed flights, Tim Day, WAIO Asset President at BHP, said in an emailed statement.

The deal covers 1,814 workers, with 1,618 participating in the ballot, Day added.

Union Concerns and Worker Dissatisfaction

A Combined BHP Ports Unions spokesperson said that a sizeable minority had voted against the agreement because they felt it did not adequately address issues including the selective usage of company policies and the lack of clear progression and classification structures.

Ongoing Negotiations at Port Hedland

The vote comes as negotiations continue at Port Hedland after workers voted in favour of strike action last month.

Port Hedland is one of the largest iron ore loading ports in the ‌world and ⁠the biggest in Australia and is linked to some of BHP's mines in the Pilbara region.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anjali Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)