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Authorities issue arrest warrant, Interpol red notice for Monaco blast suspect - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Authorities issue arrest warrant, Interpol red notice for Monaco blast suspect

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant and Interpol Notice for Monaco Blast Suspect

Details Surrounding the Monaco Bombing Incident

Issuance of Arrest Warrant and Interpol Red Notice

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Authorities issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a suspect believed to have orchestrated a bombing in Monaco, adding that the person would also be subject to an Interpol red notice.

Explanation of Interpol Red Notice

An Interpol red notice is a request for law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect no matter where they are found. It is not an international arrest warrant.

Suspect Identification and Location

French media reported that the main suspect was a woman who was not located in Monaco or neighbouring France.

Further Information from Authorities

Authorities said they would provide further details in the case later on Friday morning.

Details of the Monaco Parcel Bomb Explosion

Three people were wounded on Monday evening in a parcel bomb explosion in the wealthy principality, which was believed to be an attack on a Ukrainian-born oligarch. The suspect is believed to have fled on foot to France, which does not have border checks with Monaco.

Geographical and Societal Context of Monaco

Monaco’s Location and Reputation

The principality, known for its casino and the luxury lifestyle of its wealthy inhabitants, is bordered by the Mediterranean on one side and France on the other.

(Reporting by Michaela Cabrera; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Monaco authorities have identified the suspect and issued an arrest warrant, with a Red Notice to be issued by Interpol imminently (theguardian.com).
  • The parcel bomb, which exploded late on Monday, June 29, seriously injured Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner, and their 13‑year‑old son; the suspect was captured on surveillance in Monaco and Beausoleil before fleeing toward France (theguardian.com).
  • The attack, treated as attempted murder rather than terrorism, is now under investigation by Monaco’s judicial system with support from French authorities (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Monaco on Monday evening?
A parcel bomb exploded in Monaco, wounding three people in an attack believed to target a Ukrainian-born oligarch.
Who is the main suspect in the Monaco blast?
The main suspect is reported to be a woman who is not located in Monaco or neighbouring France.
What action have authorities taken against the Monaco blast suspect?
Authorities issued an arrest warrant and requested an Interpol red notice for the suspect.
What is an Interpol red notice?
An Interpol red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect.
Will there be more details released about the case?
Authorities said they would provide further details about the case later on Friday morning.

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