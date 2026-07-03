Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant and Interpol Notice for Monaco Blast Suspect

Details Surrounding the Monaco Bombing Incident

Issuance of Arrest Warrant and Interpol Red Notice

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Authorities issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a suspect believed to have orchestrated a bombing in Monaco, adding that the person would also be subject to an Interpol red notice.

Explanation of Interpol Red Notice

An Interpol red notice is a request for law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect no matter where they are found. It is not an international arrest warrant.

Suspect Identification and Location

French media reported that the main suspect was a woman who was not located in Monaco or neighbouring France.

Further Information from Authorities

Authorities said they would provide further details in the case later on Friday morning.

Details of the Monaco Parcel Bomb Explosion

Three people were wounded on Monday evening in a parcel bomb explosion in the wealthy principality, which was believed to be an attack on a Ukrainian-born oligarch. The suspect is believed to have fled on foot to France, which does not have border checks with Monaco.

Geographical and Societal Context of Monaco

Monaco’s Location and Reputation

The principality, known for its casino and the luxury lifestyle of its wealthy inhabitants, is bordered by the Mediterranean on one side and France on the other.

(Reporting by Michaela Cabrera; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Michael Perry)