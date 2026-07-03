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Russian attacks kill 4, injure 10 in Ukraine overnight, officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian attacks kill 4, injure 10 in Ukraine overnight, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Russian Attacks Kill Four, Injure Ten in Ukraine Overnight, Say Officials

Details of Overnight Russian Attacks in Ukraine

Casualties and Injuries Reported

July 3 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and another 10 injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine, officials said on Telegram in the early hours of Friday.

Sumy Region Drone Strike

In the bordering Sumy region, two women, an elderly man and a girl younger than two years old were killed and three others injured after a Russian drone hit a house, said Oleh Hryhorov, the head of the regional military administration.

Kryvyi Rih Missile Strike

In the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, seven people were injured after a Russian missile strike on the densely built urban area, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's defence council.

Aftermath and Mourning

Day of Mourning in Kyiv

A day of mourning will be observed in Kyiv on Friday after at least three dozen people were killed there on Thursday in the deadliest Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital this year.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • In Sumy region, a Russian drone strike on a home killed two women, an elderly man and a infant under two, injuring three others (investing.com)
  • In Kryvyi Rih, President Zelenskiy’s hometown, seven were wounded in a missile strike on a densely built area (nst.com.my)
  • Kyiv declared Friday, July 3, a day of mourning following Thursday’s barrage—the deadliest on the capital in 2026—killing at least 27 and injuring scores across about 130 buildings (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine?
Four people were killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine, according to officials.
Where did Russian drone attacks occur in Ukraine?
A Russian drone hit a house in the Sumy region, causing multiple casualties.
How many people were injured in Kryvyi Rih due to Russian missile strikes?
Seven people were injured in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile struck the city.
What has been the response in Kyiv after the attacks?
A day of mourning will be observed in Kyiv following deadly attacks that killed more than three dozen people.
Who reported the details of the attacks in Sumy and Kryvyi Rih?
Oleh Hryhorov and Oleksandr Vilkul, regional officials, provided details on the attacks.

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