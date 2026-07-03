Russian attacks kill 4, injure 10 in Ukraine overnight, officials say

Russian Attacks Kill Four, Injure Ten in Ukraine Overnight, Say Officials

Details of Overnight Russian Attacks in Ukraine

Casualties and Injuries Reported

July 3 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and another 10 injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine, officials said on Telegram in the early hours of Friday.

Sumy Region Drone Strike

In the bordering Sumy region, two women, an elderly man and a girl younger than two years old were killed and three others injured after a Russian drone hit a house, said Oleh Hryhorov, the head of the regional military administration.

Kryvyi Rih Missile Strike

In the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, seven people were injured after a Russian missile strike on the densely built urban area, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's defence council.

Aftermath and Mourning

Day of Mourning in Kyiv

A day of mourning will be observed in Kyiv on Friday after at least three dozen people were killed there on Thursday in the deadliest Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital this year.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates and Thomas Derpinghaus)