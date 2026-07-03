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Cossacks, volunteers help keep order at petrol stations in Russian Black Sea resort

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Finance Energy Geopolitics

Cossacks and Volunteers Manage Fuel Queues in Anapa During Russian Fuel Crisis

Managing the Fuel Crisis in Anapa

By Jekaterina Golubkova

Background: Fuel Shortages and Ukrainian Strikes

July 3 (Reuters) - Cossacks and volunteers have stepped in to help city officials and police keep order and prevent conflicts at petrol stations in the popular Russian Black Sea resort of Anapa, as Ukrainian attacks worsen a countrywide fuel crisis.

Strikes by Ukraine on energy infrastructure in Russia, the third-biggest oil producer globally, have triggered a fuel crisis in the world's largest country by territory, forcing it to import gasoline from as far away as India.

Role of Cossacks and Volunteers in Anapa

In Anapa, a popular vacation spot in the southern region of Krasnodar, Cossacks, a historic military and social community known for their distinctive uniforms and traditional fur hats, are among those helping to prevent fights when cars line up for fuel, the city's administration said on Telegram.

Maintaining Order at Petrol Stations

"They regulate traffic flow, prevent conflicts and attempts to fill petrol cans with fuel, and ensure that the queue is maintained in an orderly manner," said the post published late on Thursday.

Fuel Rationing and Public Response

Like other places in Russia and parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine, Anapa restricts drivers to buying 20 litres of gasoline per car, which a resident, Aleksandra Nesterenko, told a local TV station was enough for about a week.

"I've come to terms with it. If the restrictions were introduced, then there's a good reason for them," Nesterenko, a woman who appeared to be in her 30s, said in the video that was attached to the city administration's post.

Impact of Measures on Waiting Times

The changes have helped trim waiting times to 30 to 40 minutes from up to four hours, Arsen Melkumyan, an administration official, said in the same video, posing in front of a petrol station as cars kept coming and going.

Cossack Perspective

"By oath and by calling, we serve our homeland and the Orthodox faith, helping people navigate at the petrol station and preventing conflicts," one of the Cossacks, Anatoly Kasyanov, a man who looked to be in his 50s wearing a khaki uniform and a traditional fur hat, said in the video.

Broader Regional Impact

Anapa is one of the most crowded sea resorts in the Krasnodar region, where energy infrastructure is a frequent target of Kyiv's air attacks following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Recent Damage and Government Response

Krasnodar officials said in a separate Telegram post on Friday that a number of private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged by falling drone debris but there were no casualties.

On Thursday, Russia allowed refiners to produce gasoline and diesel with higher sulphur content for six months until the end of the year, a government decree showed, adding to other measures taken to ease the fuel crisis that has spread to the country's eastern borders.

Ongoing Conflict and International Response

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed peace talks several times with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the Kremlin leader has rejected the proposals.

Both sides exchange attacks nearly daily, and on Thursday Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine's capital Kyiv, killing at least 30 people.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone strikes have severely disrupted Russia’s refining and export infrastructure, cutting gasoline output by ~25% and prompting widespread regional rationing and long queues (caspiannews.com).
  • To bridge the supply gap, Russia has begun importing gasoline — at least 60,000 metric tonnes from India so far — and plans to bring in around 400,000 tonnes per month from multiple suppliers including India and Belarus (meduza.io).
  • President Putin has acknowledged a “certain shortage” of fuel and authorized measures such as higher sulphur fuel production, relaxed quality standards, and import subsidies to ease the crisis (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Cossacks and volunteers helping at petrol stations in Anapa?
Cossacks and volunteers are assisting city officials and police to maintain order, manage traffic flow, and prevent conflicts at petrol stations amid the fuel crisis caused by Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.
What measures have been taken to limit fuel shortages in Anapa?
Anapa has restricted drivers to buying 20 litres of gasoline per car to help manage supply and reduce waiting times at petrol stations.
How have waiting times changed at petrol stations in Anapa?
Waiting times at Anapa petrol stations have decreased from up to four hours to 30-40 minutes after the introduction of new measures and the involvement of Cossacks and volunteers.
What impact have Ukrainian attacks had on Russian fuel supplies?
Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have triggered a nationwide fuel crisis in Russia, leading to gasoline imports and rationing.
Are there other measures Russia has taken to ease the fuel crisis?
Russia allowed refiners to produce gasoline and diesel with higher sulphur content for six months as an additional measure to address the fuel crisis.

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