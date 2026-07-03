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Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Tula region - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes in Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians. Relevant to recent drone attacks targeting industrial sites in Russia.
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At least two dead in Russian border regions after Ukrainian drone attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Two Dead as Ukrainian Drone Attacks Hit Russian Border Regions, Sites Damaged

Overview of Recent Drone Attacks and Their Impact

July 3 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed in Russia's border regions and several industrial sites suffered damage during Ukrainian drone attacks overnight, local authorities and media said on Friday.

Ukraine's Strategy and Its Effects on Russia

Ukraine has pounded Russia's energy infrastructure for months in efforts to cripple Moscow's military might. The attacks have led to fuel shortages across Russia, the world's largest country. 

Russian Government's Response

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the attacks are meant to sow discord among the public. 

Casualties and Damage in Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian Casualties

Separately, Ukrainian officials said on Telegram that four people were killed and a further 10 people were injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine. 

Russian Casualties and Disruptions

Belgorod Region

Valentin Demidov, the mayor of Russia's western city of Belgorod, said a woman had died in a car after being injured by shrapnel.

He said water and power supplies in the city, which is about 40 km (25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine, had been disrupted.

Earlier on Friday, Vesti news channel, citing local officials, said an industrial facility had caught fire after Ukraine attacked Belgorod and its surroundings with missiles.

Bryansk Region

Egor Kovalchuk, the acting governor of Bryansk, another Russian border region, said a man had died in a village following a kamikaze drone attack. 

Smolensk Region

Fire also broke out at an industrial site in the western Smolensk region following a drone attack there, though no one was hurt, the local governor, Vasily Anokhin, wrote on Telegram.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • At least two civilians were killed in drone strikes in Belgorod and Bryansk; industrial sites in Smolensk were also hit, highlighting Ukraine's extended drone offensive at Russia’s periphery. (axios.com)
  • Ukraine’s sustained targeting of Russian energy infrastructure—including oil refineries and export ports—has disrupted fuel supply, prompting Putin to admit a “certain shortage” and prompting rationing in multiple regions. (apnews.com)
  • Reciprocal Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine killed four people and injured ten, underlining the escalating cross‑border violence and civilian toll on both sides. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian border regions?
At least two people were killed in Russia's border regions during the overnight Ukrainian drone attacks.
Which Russian regions were affected by the Ukrainian drone attacks?
The regions affected include Belgorod, Bryansk, and Smolensk.
What kind of infrastructure was targeted in the attacks?
Several industrial sites and energy infrastructure in Russian border regions were damaged.
What disruptions occurred in Belgorod following the attacks?
Water and power supplies were disrupted in Belgorod after drone and missile strikes.
Were there any casualties reported in Ukraine from Russian attacks?
Yes, Ukrainian officials reported four people killed and ten injured from Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine.

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