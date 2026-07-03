Two Dead as Ukrainian Drone Attacks Hit Russian Border Regions, Sites Damaged

Overview of Recent Drone Attacks and Their Impact

July 3 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed in Russia's border regions and several industrial sites suffered damage during Ukrainian drone attacks overnight, local authorities and media said on Friday.

Ukraine's Strategy and Its Effects on Russia

Ukraine has pounded Russia's energy infrastructure for months in efforts to cripple Moscow's military might. The attacks have led to fuel shortages across Russia, the world's largest country.

Russian Government's Response

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the attacks are meant to sow discord among the public.

Casualties and Damage in Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian Casualties

Separately, Ukrainian officials said on Telegram that four people were killed and a further 10 people were injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine.

Russian Casualties and Disruptions

Belgorod Region

Valentin Demidov, the mayor of Russia's western city of Belgorod, said a woman had died in a car after being injured by shrapnel.

He said water and power supplies in the city, which is about 40 km (25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine, had been disrupted.

Earlier on Friday, Vesti news channel, citing local officials, said an industrial facility had caught fire after Ukraine attacked Belgorod and its surroundings with missiles.

Bryansk Region

Egor Kovalchuk, the acting governor of Bryansk, another Russian border region, said a man had died in a village following a kamikaze drone attack.

Smolensk Region

Fire also broke out at an industrial site in the western Smolensk region following a drone attack there, though no one was hurt, the local governor, Vasily Anokhin, wrote on Telegram.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gareth Jones)