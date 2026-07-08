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Headlines

British neo-Nazi jailed for 13-and-a-half years, police say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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headlines Crime UK News Terrorism Right-Wing Extremism

British Neo-Nazi Sentenced to 13.5 Years for Planned London Terror Attack

Details of the Sentencing and Terror Plot

Overview of the Case

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - A British neo-Nazi who tried to buy a pistol and ammunition from undercover officers for a planned terrorist attack was jailed for 13-and-a-half years, police said on Wednesday.

Alfie Coleman, 22, was convicted in April of preparing acts of terrorism after a jury at London's Old Bailey found he had planned an attack motivated by an extreme right-wing ideology, including idolising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Undercover Operation and Arrest

• He was arrested in September 2023 after handing over £3,500 ($4,671) for what he believed was a pistol and 200 rounds of ammunition in an east London car park.

• The firearm deal was part of an undercover operation involving counter-terrorism police and Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5.

Motivation and Radicalisation

Influence of Extremist Figures

• Prosecutors said Coleman also idolised Thomas Mair, who murdered British lawmaker Jo Cox in 2016.

• Coleman wrote in a manifesto-style diary, "All people whom are not on our side must die."

Online Radicalisation

• Coleman was radicalised online from age 14 through extreme right-wing forums and groups, the Metropolitan Police said.

Evidence and Convictions

• Investigators found extremist material and manuals relating to weapons and explosives on his devices.

• He was found guilty in April of attempted possession of a firearm and 10 counts of collecting information likely to be useful to terrorists, and on Wednesday was given an extended five-year licence period after release.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Coleman was radicalised online from age 14, compiling a ‘kill list’, writing a manifesto, and idolising extremists like Thomas Mair and Adolf Hitler (itv.com)
  • He was arrested in September 2023 after handing over £3,500 in a Stratford car park for what he believed was a Makarov pistol and ammunition in an undercover operation by MI5 and counter‑terrorism police (itv.com)
  • He was convicted in April 2026 at the Old Bailey of preparing terrorist acts, attempted firearm possession, and collecting terrorist‑useful information, and was sentenced on July 8 to 13½ years in prison plus a five‑year extended licence on release (cps.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the British neo-Nazi jailed for planning a terrorist attack?
Alfie Coleman, 22, was jailed for 13 and a half years for preparing acts of terrorism.
How was Alfie Coleman arrested?
He was arrested after handing over £3,500 to undercover officers for what he believed was a pistol and ammunition.
What evidence was found against Alfie Coleman?
Investigators found extremist material, manuals related to weapons and explosives, and a diary expressing violent ideologies.
What charges was Alfie Coleman convicted of?
He was found guilty of attempted possession of a firearm and 10 counts of collecting information useful to terrorists.
Which agencies were involved in Alfie Coleman's arrest?
Counter-terrorism police and MI5 conducted the undercover operation leading to his arrest.

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