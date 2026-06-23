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Michele Kang launches takeover bid for Olympique Lyonnais parent company - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Michele Kang launches takeover bid for Olympique Lyonnais parent company

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Kang moves to take control of Olympique Lyonnais owner EFG for $30 million

Details of Michele Kang's Offer and EFG's Financial Situation

June 23 (Reuters) - Sports businesswoman Michele Kang, who has been the chair and CEO of Eagle Football Group, has offered to pay $30 million for an 88% stake in a deal which also includes €71 million ($81 million) in financing aimed at restructuring the debt of the owner of French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais.

Key Points of the Proposed Deal

Stake Purchase and Debt Restructuring

• Kang offered to buy the stake in EFG for a fraction of its market value as the group struggles with servicing of debts, which stood at €616.3 million as of December 31.

Olympique Lyonnais' Financial Challenges

• Olympique Lyonnais was sanctioned with relegation to Ligue 2 in June 2025 over its financial problems, but this was overturned by the appeals committee of French soccer's financial watchdog

EFG Board and Company Renaming

• EFG's board of directors said it will express its reasoned opinion on the proposed tender offer in due course

• The company would be renamed "Olympique Lyonnais Groupe S.A." at the next shareholders meeting, EFG added.

Kang's Existing Ownership

• Kang already owns women's team OL Lyonnes

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8789 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Alexnder Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The transaction corrects the acquisition price to $30 million (not $31 million) and includes €71 million in additional financing to address EFG’s mounting debt.
  • EFG’s majority shareholder, Eagle Football Holdings Bidco, entered administration in March 2026, triggering a formal sale process overseen by an independent ad hoc committee (finanzwire.com).
  • Kang has been Chairwoman and CEO of EFG since June 2025 and has taken active steps to preserve club operations and prevent relegation; this bid consolidates her control and supports financial and operational stability (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is making the takeover bid for Eagle Football Group?
Michele Kang, a sports businesswoman and current chair and CEO of Eagle Football Group, is making the takeover bid.
How much is Michele Kang offering for the stake in Eagle Football Group?
Michele Kang is offering $30 million for a roughly 88% stake in Eagle Football Group.
What additional financing is Michele Kang providing?
In addition to the $30 million, Michele Kang is committing €71 million ($81 million) for debt restructuring.
Which football club does Eagle Football Group own?
Eagle Football Group is the parent company of Olympique Lyonnais.

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