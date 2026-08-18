Swedish Centre-Left Opposition Holds Strong Lead Ahead of September Election

Opinion Polls Indicate Potential Shift in Swedish Government

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left opposition holds a 10 percentage point lead over the ruling right-wing coalition ahead of a September 13 election, making a change of government likely, according to an opinion poll conducted on behalf of public broadcaster SVT.

Current Political Landscape

No government has ever bridged a gap this wide in such a short time, and "only a miracle" could now prevent defeat for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his four-party coalition, SVT reported on Tuesday.

Survey Results and Projections

The August 3-16 survey of some 3,000 voters showed Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson would likely become prime minister again after four years in opposition, replacing Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates.

Party Support and Seat Distribution

Sweden's four left-leaning parties had a combined 53.9% backing, estimated to give them 196 seats, while the coalition government stood at 43.9%, or 153 seats, according to the survey conducted by the Verian polling firm.

Key Election Issues

The campaign has focused on cost of living issues as well as security, immigration, crime and energy supply.

Social Democrats' Performance

The Social Democrats maintained their position as Sweden's biggest party with 30.5% support, an increase of 0.2 percentage points in the 2022 election.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik; editing by Niklas Pollard)