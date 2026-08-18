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Swedish opposition holds big lead ahead of September vote, poll shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish opposition holds big lead ahead of September vote, poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Politics Elections Sweden Markets

Swedish Centre-Left Opposition Holds Strong Lead Ahead of September Election

Opinion Polls Indicate Potential Shift in Swedish Government

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left opposition holds a 10 percentage point lead over the ruling right-wing coalition ahead of a September 13 election, making a change of government likely, according to an opinion poll conducted on behalf of public broadcaster SVT.

Current Political Landscape

No government has ever bridged a gap this wide in such a short time, and "only a miracle" could now prevent defeat for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his four-party coalition, SVT reported on Tuesday.

Survey Results and Projections

The August 3-16 survey of some 3,000 voters showed Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson would likely become prime minister again after four years in opposition, replacing Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates.

Party Support and Seat Distribution

Sweden's four left-leaning parties had a combined 53.9% backing, estimated to give them 196 seats, while the coalition government stood at 43.9%, or 153 seats, according to the survey conducted by the Verian polling firm.

Key Election Issues

The campaign has focused on cost of living issues as well as security, immigration, crime and energy supply.

Social Democrats' Performance

The Social Democrats maintained their position as Sweden's biggest party with 30.5% support, an increase of 0.2 percentage points in the 2022 election.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Key Takeaways

  • The left‑leaning bloc commands roughly 53.9 % support (~196 seats) vs the ruling coalition’s 43.9 % (~153 seats), per Verian/SVT
  • Political analysts say no government in Swedish history has overturned such a large deficit so close to an election—calling a comeback a ‘miracle’
  • Social Democrats remain the largest party at 30.5 %, while the campaign centres on cost‑of‑living, security, immigration, crime and energy

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the likely next Swedish prime minister if the opposition wins?
Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, is likely to become prime minister.
What are the current support percentages for the two main blocs?
The left-leaning parties have 53.9% and the ruling coalition has 43.9% support, according to the latest poll.

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