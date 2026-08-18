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UK retailer Frasers raises stake in Hugo Boss to nearly 48% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retailer Frasers raises stake in Hugo Boss to nearly 48%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Frasers Group Lifts Hugo Boss Stake to Nearly 48% in Pursuit of Luxury Expansion

Frasers Group’s Strategic Move in the Luxury Retail Market

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers has raised its stake in German retailer Hugo Boss to nearly 48%, it said on Tuesday as the British retailer pushes ahead with its expansion into the luxury space.

Key Details of the Hugo Boss Stake Increase

Here are some details: 

Frasers’ Offer and Shareholding

• Frasers, controlled by British retail tycoon Ashley, had launched a voluntary €38 ($43.99)-per-share cash offer for Hugo Boss shares it did not already own in June.

• As of the voluntary offer's launch, it held 26.06% of Hugo Boss.

Hugo Boss’ Response and Regulatory Approval

• Hugo Boss last month urged its shareholders to reject Frasers' hostile €2 billion takeover attempt, saying it was "financially inadequate".

• The offer for Hugo Boss had received the European Union's clearance in late July.

Statements from Hugo Boss Leadership

• “We appreciate Frasers Group’s continued long-term commitment to HUGO BOSS and look forward to maintaining a constructive relationship with them as our single largest shareholder,” Stephan Sturm, chairman of the supervisory board of Hugo Boss, said in a statement.

Hugo Boss’ Strategic Outlook

• Hugo Boss said it will continue to execute its strategy, launched in December 2025, aimed at delivering sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value through 2028.

Frasers Group’s Broader Expansion Efforts

• Frasers, which has been steadily expanding its retail operations via takeovers and buying substantial stakes, last month withheld its fiscal 2027 guidance, citing uncertainty related to its takeover bids for Hugo Boss and Australian footwear retailer Accent.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8639 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Frasers now controls close to 48% of Hugo Boss after its ongoing €38 offer, up from ~26% pre-offer. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • The voluntary takeover offer, valued at about €2 billion for remaining shares, has EC clearance and continues through extended acceptance periods. (lse.co.uk)
  • Hugo Boss leadership considers the €38 offer financially inadequate but expresses willingness to maintain a constructive relationship with Frasers. (group.hugoboss.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of Hugo Boss does Frasers Group now own?
Frasers Group has increased its stake in Hugo Boss to nearly 48%.
What was Frasers Group's previous stake in Hugo Boss before the new offer?
Before the latest increase, Frasers held 26.06% of Hugo Boss.
What was the value of Frasers Group’s cash offer for Hugo Boss shares?
Frasers offered €38 ($43.99) per share for the remaining Hugo Boss shares.
Did European Union authorities approve Frasers Group’s takeover offer?
Yes, the European Union gave clearance to the offer in late July.
How did Hugo Boss respond to Frasers Group’s takeover bid?
Hugo Boss urged shareholders to reject the €2 billion bid, calling it financially inadequate.

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