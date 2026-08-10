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North Korea condemns Japan's white paper, calling it 're-invasion paper' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea condemns Japan's white paper, calling it 're-invasion paper'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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North Korea Slams Japan’s 2026 Defense White Paper, Citing Military Escalation

North Korea's Response to Japan's Defense Policy

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) -

North Korean Criticism of the 2026 Defense White Paper

In a commentary carried by KCNA titled "Japan's defense white paper is a reinvasion-minded one for the legalization of the operation of war machine," a North Korean analyst said Japan's 2026 White Paper "groundlessly described" North Korea as the greatest strategic challenge in order to "justify its reckless arms buildup."

Escalation of Statements from Pyongyang

Pyongyang has ratcheted up its criticism of Tokyo's defence policy, issuing statements at least seven times since July.

Kim Yo Jong's Warning and Military Actions

Kim Yo Jong's Statement on Japan's Military Transformation

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned last week that Pyongyang would adopt "additional military options" in response to what she called Japan's transformation into a military power, after Tokyo test-fired a U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile.

North Korea's Missile Test as a Warning

On the following day, North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea between the two countries, which some analysts say may have been a warning to Japan. 

(Reporting by Heejin Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • North Korea’s state media rejected Japan’s 2026 defense white paper, calling it a tool to legalize war preparations and labeling it “reinvasion-minded” to rationalize increased Japanese rearmament.
  • Pyongyang’s criticisms intensified through at least seven statements since July, with Kim Yo Jong warning of “additional military options” after Japan test‑fired a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile; North Korea then conducted a short‑range ballistic missile test, signaling possible escalation.
  • Japan’s White Paper views North Korea’s missile and nuclear enhancements as “increasingly serious and pressing threats,” amid broader Japanese defense shifts including expanded military cooperation and capability upgrades due to regional tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did North Korea condemn Japan’s 2026 defense white paper?
North Korea claims the white paper groundlessly describes North Korea as a strategic challenge and justifies Japan’s arms buildup.
How has Pyongyang responded to Japan's defense policy?
Pyongyang has increased its criticism of Japan through frequent statements and military actions, including missile tests.
What warning did Kim Yo Jong give regarding Japan?
Kim Yo Jong warned of additional military options in response to Japan’s enhanced military posture and missile testing.
What recent military actions were taken by North Korea?
North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea following Japan's Tomahawk cruise missile test.
What is the significance of the dispute between North Korea and Japan?
The dispute reflects increasing military and geopolitical tensions in East Asia, impacting regional security.

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