North Korea Slams Japan’s 2026 Defense White Paper, Citing Military Escalation

North Korea's Response to Japan's Defense Policy

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) -

North Korean Criticism of the 2026 Defense White Paper

In a commentary carried by KCNA titled "Japan's defense white paper is a reinvasion-minded one for the legalization of the operation of war machine," a North Korean analyst said Japan's 2026 White Paper "groundlessly described" North Korea as the greatest strategic challenge in order to "justify its reckless arms buildup."

Escalation of Statements from Pyongyang

Pyongyang has ratcheted up its criticism of Tokyo's defence policy, issuing statements at least seven times since July.

Kim Yo Jong's Warning and Military Actions

Kim Yo Jong's Statement on Japan's Military Transformation

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned last week that Pyongyang would adopt "additional military options" in response to what she called Japan's transformation into a military power, after Tokyo test-fired a U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile.

North Korea's Missile Test as a Warning

On the following day, North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea between the two countries, which some analysts say may have been a warning to Japan.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)