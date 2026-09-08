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German foreign minister says Kyiv should buy more arms from German companies - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German foreign minister says Kyiv should buy more arms from German companies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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German Foreign Minister Calls for Ukraine to Boost Arms Procurement from Germany

Germany Urges Ukraine to Increase Defense Orders Amid Rising Tensions

German Expectations for Defense Procurement

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Bild newspaper on Tuesday that Ukraine should buy more weapons from German companies, saying Berlin's position as Kyiv's biggest donor meant it had the right to expect orders for its defence companies.

Wadephul said he had assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit last month that Germany would continue to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

Justifying Support to German Taxpayers

"But I also have to explain this to German taxpayers, and the very least you can do is to ensure that the German defence industry is involved in all procurement activities," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

"At the moment, we're not entirely satisfied with the level of orders we're receiving in Germany," he said.

Recent Tensions Between Germany and Russia

Drone Attack Accusations

Wadephul's comments came days after Germany accused Russia of being behind an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport in August that authorities said only just missed causing a major disaster.

Diplomatic Fallout

The accusation, denied by Russia, has added to tensions between Moscow and Berlin, which ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin in response.

Russian Response and German Rebuttal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted by the state news agency ​TASS as saying the German accusations were "by and large, the start of ⁠a real war."

Wadephul dismissed Lavrov's comments and said Germany had no choice but to respond to the incident. "We had to react. He knows that; it's clear to everyone," he said.

Ukrainian Men in Germany

Wadephul also said that Ukrainian men of military age who were currently in Germany should return home, and he said Berlin could help the Ukrainian government identify them.

Identifying Ukrainian Nationals

"We do, after all, know who lives here, who, for example, receives social security benefits or who is registered here, and who has residence status," he said.

(Reporting by James MackenzieEditing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany is Ukraine’s largest military supporter in Europe and has provided tens of billions in aid, including state-funded industry deliveries and Bundeswehr stock transfers (bundesregierung.de).
  • In early 2026, Germany approved nearly €13.9 billion in arms export licences; Ukraine was the top recipient with around €2.5 billion (onvista.de).
  • Germany contributes significantly through mechanisms such as NATO’s PURL, EU loans tied to domestic procurement, and direct military deliveries – reinforcing its strategic role and justifying Wadephul’s emphasis on industry involvement (auswaertiges-amt.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Germany want Ukraine to buy more arms from German companies?
Germany is Ukraine's biggest donor and expects involvement of its defense industry in Ukraine's procurement activities.
What recent incident increased tensions between Germany and Russia?
Germany accused Russia of an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport, which Russia denied.
How did Germany respond to the alleged Russian drone attack?
Germany closed the Russian consulate in Bonn and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.
What did Wadephul say about Ukrainian men of military age in Germany?
He suggested they should return to Ukraine and said Berlin could help identify them.
What assurance did Wadephul give President Zelenskiy?
He assured Germany would continue supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

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