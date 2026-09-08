GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Serbia to hold parliamentary vote on October 25, president says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Serbia to hold parliamentary vote on October 25, president says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics Elections Serbia

Serbia to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections on October 25, 2024 to Reinforce Political Authority

Overview of the Upcoming Serbian Snap Elections

Announcement of Election Date

BELGRADE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday he would set October 25 as the date for a snap vote, as he looks to tighten his grip on Serbian politics after nearly two years of student-led protests and be elected prime minister.

The government on Monday asked Vucic to dissolve the parliament and schedule a snap vote.

Official Confirmation and Political Context

"The elections will be held on October 25," Vucic said in a state RTS central news programme, adding that he would officially announce the decision at noon on Wednesday.

This would allow Vucic, whose Serbian Progressive Party nominated him on Saturday to run for prime minister, to try to reassert his authority after the protests presented the biggest challenge to his rule.

Background and Reasons for the Snap Elections

Timeline and Recent Events

The next parliamentary elections in Serbia were not due until December 2027. But following nearly two years of student-led protests, Vucic had said he would seek a snap vote.

Protests and Political Challenges

Vucic, who has run the country as ‌president or prime minister for 12 years, has faced anti-corruption demonstrations triggered by the collapse of a concrete canopy at a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad in November 2024 that killed 16 people.

Opposition Accusations and Government Response

The opposition and demonstrators accuse Vucic and his allies of violence against political opponents, rampant corruption, ties with organised crime and stifling media freedoms, all of which Vucic and his allies deny.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Vučić to dissolve parliament and set early election for October 25, a move to reinforce his rule ahead of originally scheduled 2027 vote (apnews.com).
  • Protests began after the Novi Sad station canopy collapse in November 2024, which killed 15–16 people, catalyzing the largest student-led anti-corruption movement in Serbia in decades (reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk).
  • Critics accuse Vučić of authoritarian practices including media suppression, corruption, and ties to organized crime — allegations he denies but which are supported by declining media freedom rankings and independent watchdog reports (reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the leading candidate for Serbia's prime minister position?
Aleksandar Vucic is the leading candidate, nominated by the Serbian Progressive Party.
What are the main accusations against Serbia's current leadership?
The opposition accuses Vucic and his allies of violence against opponents, corruption, ties with organized crime, and stifling media freedoms.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Portugal lawmakers reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister

Portugal lawmakers reject no-confidence motion over embattled minister

Image for Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored, Kremlin says

Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored, Kremlin says

Image for Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Trump told Putin he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Image for Putin told Trump he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Putin told Trump he wants swift end to Ukraine war and US-Russia ties restored - Kremlin

Image for Bosnia expels two Serbian embassy diplomats in protest over Mladic funeral

Bosnia expels two Serbian embassy diplomats in protest over Mladic funeral

Image for As election looms, Sweden's government is paying immigrants to leave

As election looms, Sweden's government is paying immigrants to leave

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Thieves steal Renoir paintings from French Riviera museum
Image for Twenty-five years after 9/11, Americans still live with its legacy
Twenty-five years after 9/11, Americans still live with its legacy
Image for Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Suspected migrant smugglers go on trial in Paris over mass drowning in Channel
Image for Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says
Some Israeli actions in Syria may amount to war crimes, UN probe says
Image for Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation
Romanian intelligence service says it prevented Russian sabotage operation
Image for Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat
Netanyahu races to unify Israel's right wing in bid to avert election defeat
Image for Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners
Repression in Belarus hasn't eased, activist Bialiatski says before new US talks on prisoners
Image for Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Three civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions, local officials say
Image for UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands
UK minister says there is 'no doubt' on sovereignty over Falkland Islands
Image for Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Kremlin says Russia will not consider Tokyo's request to dismantle new World War Two memorial
Image for UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College
UK's Prince George starts new school life at elite Eton College
Image for Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
Analysis-Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test
View All Headlines Posts