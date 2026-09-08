Serbia to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections on October 25, 2024 to Reinforce Political Authority

Overview of the Upcoming Serbian Snap Elections

Announcement of Election Date

BELGRADE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday he would set October 25 as the date for a snap vote, as he looks to tighten his grip on Serbian politics after nearly two years of student-led protests and be elected prime minister.

The government on Monday asked Vucic to dissolve the parliament and schedule a snap vote.

Official Confirmation and Political Context

"The elections will be held on October 25," Vucic said in a state RTS central news programme, adding that he would officially announce the decision at noon on Wednesday.

This would allow Vucic, whose Serbian Progressive Party nominated him on Saturday to run for prime minister, to try to reassert his authority after the protests presented the biggest challenge to his rule.

Background and Reasons for the Snap Elections

Timeline and Recent Events

The next parliamentary elections in Serbia were not due until December 2027. But following nearly two years of student-led protests, Vucic had said he would seek a snap vote.

Protests and Political Challenges

Vucic, who has run the country as ‌president or prime minister for 12 years, has faced anti-corruption demonstrations triggered by the collapse of a concrete canopy at a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad in November 2024 that killed 16 people.

Opposition Accusations and Government Response

The opposition and demonstrators accuse Vucic and his allies of violence against political opponents, rampant corruption, ties with organised crime and stifling media freedoms, all of which Vucic and his allies deny.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Daniel Wallis)