Drone Debris Strikes Businesses in Russia's Novorossiysk; No Casualties Confirmed

Incident Overview and Impact on Novorossiysk

Details of the Drone Debris Incident

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Drone debris fell on the premises of a number of businesses and close to an inhabited building in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk late on Tuesday, Mayor Andrei Kravchenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Casualty Report and Official Statements

There were no casualties, he said, citing preliminary data. Separately, authorities of the Krasnodar region, where the city is located, said on Telegram there were fires after the attack, without elaborating on locations.

Strategic Importance of Novorossiysk

Novorossiysk, a frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes, is a major outlet for Russian oil, oil products and grain exports, among other commodities.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jamie Freed)