Ukraine Urges ICAO to Support Complete Ban on Flights in Russian Airspace for Safety

Ukraine Appeals to ICAO Amid Escalating Airspace Safety Concerns

By Yuliia Dysa

Ukrainian Government's Request to ICAO

KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has urged the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to ask its members to fully ban operations in Russian airspace, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned it was "becoming completely unsafe".

Response to Russian Strikes and Airspace Threats

On Tuesday, top Ukrainian officials said the country would step up retaliation against Russia's intensified strikes on Kyiv, which has been under continuous air raid alerts for seven days and has suffered hits on civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine's Assurance on Civilian Aircraft Safety

Ukraine would only target Russian military facilities and not threaten civilian aircraft, Zelenskiy added, but stressed that the growing number of Ukrainian drones in Russian skies should "be taken into account".

Details of Ukraine's Letter to ICAO

In the letter to ICAO chairman Juan Carlos Salazar, a copy of which was exclusively shared with Reuters, Ukraine's infrastructure minister Mykola Kalashnyk said Kyiv believed the risk of tragedies in the skies should be minimised.

Ukraine asked ICAO to encourage aviation authorities and airlines to safeguard civil aviation, "including by facilitating the full prohibition by ICAO member states of civil aircraft operations within the airspace of the Russian Federation".

Russian Response and Recent Airspace Incidents

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Zelenskiy's comments amounted to "state terrorism". Moscow on Wednesday vowed to head off any disruption to civil aviation.

In 2024, 38 people were killed when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane heading to Russia's Grozny crash-landed in Kazakhstan after diverting from its course. Putin later said two Russian missiles detonated near the aircraft after Ukrainian drones entered the airspace.

Impact on Ukrainian Civil Aviation

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian traffic when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, unleashing missile barrages without issuing warnings to civilian aircraft in Ukrainian airspace.

Airports have remained closed ever since, and SkyUp, Ukraine's only surviving airline, now operates from neighbouring Moldova.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by Alex Richardson and Ros Russell)