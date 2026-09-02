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Ukraine urges aviation watchdog to back ban on flights in Russian airspace - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine urges aviation watchdog to back ban on flights in Russian airspace

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Finance Aviation Geopolitics

Ukraine Urges ICAO to Support Complete Ban on Flights in Russian Airspace for Safety

Ukraine Appeals to ICAO Amid Escalating Airspace Safety Concerns

By Yuliia Dysa

Ukrainian Government's Request to ICAO

KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has urged the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to ask its members to fully ban operations in Russian airspace, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned it was "becoming completely unsafe".

Response to Russian Strikes and Airspace Threats

On Tuesday, top Ukrainian officials said the country would step up retaliation against Russia's intensified strikes on Kyiv, which has been under continuous air raid alerts for seven days and has suffered hits on civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine's Assurance on Civilian Aircraft Safety

Ukraine would only target Russian military facilities and not threaten civilian aircraft, Zelenskiy added, but stressed that the growing number of Ukrainian drones in Russian skies should "be taken into account".

Details of Ukraine's Letter to ICAO

In the letter to ICAO chairman Juan Carlos Salazar, a copy of which was exclusively shared with Reuters, Ukraine's infrastructure minister Mykola Kalashnyk said Kyiv believed the risk of tragedies in the skies should be minimised.

Ukraine asked ICAO to encourage aviation authorities and airlines to safeguard civil aviation, "including by facilitating the full prohibition by ICAO member states of civil aircraft operations within the airspace of the Russian Federation".

Russian Response and Recent Airspace Incidents

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Zelenskiy's comments amounted to "state terrorism". Moscow on Wednesday vowed to head off any disruption to civil aviation.

In 2024, 38 people were killed when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane heading to Russia's Grozny crash-landed in Kazakhstan after diverting from its course. Putin later said two Russian missiles detonated near the aircraft after Ukrainian drones entered the airspace.

Impact on Ukrainian Civil Aviation

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian traffic when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, unleashing missile barrages without issuing warnings to civilian aircraft in Ukrainian airspace.

Airports have remained closed ever since, and SkyUp, Ukraine's only surviving airline, now operates from neighbouring Moldova.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by Alex Richardson and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine formally requested ICAO to encourage member states to ban civil operations over Russian airspace to minimise aviation tragedies amid heightened security threats. (icao.int)
  • This move follows a dramatic recent history of aviation risks, including the December 25, 2024 crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight allegedly due to a Russian missile, resulting in 38 deaths. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • ICAO’s framework grants states sovereignty over their airspace and responsibility for assessing conflict-zone risks, though the organization itself does not impose flight prohibitions. (icao.int)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ukraine urging a ban on flights in Russian airspace?
Ukraine cites escalating safety concerns, particularly after ongoing drone activity and missile strikes, and asks ICAO to help minimize the risk of tragedies in Russian airspace.
What action has Ukraine requested from the International Civil Aviation Organization?
Ukraine requested ICAO to encourage its member states to fully prohibit civil aircraft operations in Russian airspace to safeguard civil aviation.
How has Russia responded to Ukraine's call for a flight ban?
Russian President Vladimir Putin described Ukraine's comments as 'state terrorism' and said Moscow would work to prevent disruptions to civil aviation.
What recent incident increased concerns about safety in Russian airspace?
In 2024, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash-landed in Kazakhstan after being diverted, with Russian missiles detonating nearby when Ukrainian drones entered the airspace.
Are Ukrainian airports currently open for civilian flights?
No, since February 2022 Ukraine has closed its airspace to civilian traffic, and its remaining airlines operate out of neighboring countries.

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