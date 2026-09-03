GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian bomb factory acquiring Siemens technology amid sanctions - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating the Biysk Oleum Factory's acquisition of Siemens equipment via intermediaries, highlighting the circumvention of Western sanctions. This reflects ongoing military production efforts in Russia.
Headlines

Russia says Germany's closure of its consulate in Bonn is absurd

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics International Relations

Kremlin Criticizes Germany for Closing Russian Consulate in Bonn After Drone Incident

Germany's Closure of Russian Consulate and Kremlin's Reaction

Background of the Incident

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Germany was displaying an inconsistent and absurd position by choosing to shutter the Russian consulate in Bonn, a decision Berlin took after a drone incident at the Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Germany's Response Measures

Germany's response measures included the closure of a Russian cultural centre in Berlin and the consulate in Bonn. On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin accused Germany of planting evidence in order to blame Moscow for the incident.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany deems the drone incident a hybrid attack and holds Russia responsible, leading to diplomatic and security measures including closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian House in Berlin (tagesschau.de)
  • President Putin has rejected the allegations, claiming Germany planted evidence to scapegoat Russia amid domestic political issues (devdiscourse.com)
  • Germany’s actions have drawn support from the EU, which is considering broader sanctions against Russia’s military complex and its 'shadow fleet' in response to what’s seen as state-sponsored hybrid aggression (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Germany close the Russian consulate in Bonn?
Germany closed the Russian consulate in Bonn following a drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport.
How did the Kremlin react to the consulate closure?
The Kremlin called Germany's decision inconsistent and absurd.
What measures did Germany take against Russia after the drone incident?
Germany shut the Russian consulate in Bonn and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.
What accusation did President Putin make against Germany?
President Putin accused Germany of planting evidence to blame Moscow for the drone incident.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's EnQuest trims higher end of annual output forecast after Magnus outage

UK's EnQuest trims higher end of annual output forecast after Magnus outage

Image for UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson warns of annual loss

UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson warns of annual loss

Image for Norway seizes Russian ship to enforce $4.2 billion claim by Ukrainian energy firm

Norway seizes Russian ship to enforce $4.2 billion claim by Ukrainian energy firm

Image for Gaza seed bank helps farmers cultivate the little land they have left

Gaza seed bank helps farmers cultivate the little land they have left

Image for Nepal must rebuild thousands of homes, no let up in search for missing 

Nepal must rebuild thousands of homes, no let up in search for missing 

Image for VinFast-linked taxi firm GSM eyes US, EU expansion ahead of Hong Kong IPO

VinFast-linked taxi firm GSM eyes US, EU expansion ahead of Hong Kong IPO

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Equestrian-Russia's federation says FEI to lift athlete, hosting ban from October
Equestrian-Russia's federation says FEI to lift athlete, hosting ban from October
Image for Iran war escalation raises concern over civilian death toll
Iran war escalation raises concern over civilian death toll
Image for Two Palestinian teens killed in West Bank raid by Israeli settlers and army
Two Palestinian teens killed in West Bank raid by Israeli settlers and army
Image for US-Iran strikes raise fears of renewed war across the Middle East
US-Iran strikes raise fears of renewed war across the Middle East
Image for Thousands protest in Ceuta as Spain rallies over enclave's migrant crisis
Thousands protest in Ceuta as Spain rallies over enclave's migrant crisis
Image for Trump 'happy' Harry and Meghan left the United States: 'I was not a fan'
Trump 'happy' Harry and Meghan left the United States: 'I was not a fan'
Image for King Charles and France's Macron view Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum
King Charles and France's Macron view Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum
Image for Malta court acquits businessman of car bomb murder of anti-corruption journalist
Malta court acquits businessman of car bomb murder of anti-corruption journalist
Image for Russia torments Ukraine's capital with seventh day of strikes
Russia torments Ukraine's capital with seventh day of strikes
Image for Swiss rave shooting 'lone perpetrator' handed himself in to police
Swiss rave shooting 'lone perpetrator' handed himself in to police
Image for Russia charges children's hospice chief with spreading false war information
Russia charges children's hospice chief with spreading false war information
Image for Russia summons German diplomat to protest over 'fabricated' Leipzig drone attack allegation
Russia summons German diplomat to protest over 'fabricated' Leipzig drone attack allegation
View All Headlines Posts