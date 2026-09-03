Kremlin Criticizes Germany for Closing Russian Consulate in Bonn After Drone Incident
Germany's Closure of Russian Consulate and Kremlin's Reaction
Background of the Incident
MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Germany was displaying an inconsistent and absurd position by choosing to shutter the Russian consulate in Bonn, a decision Berlin took after a drone incident at the Leipzig/Halle Airport.
Germany's Response Measures
Germany's response measures included the closure of a Russian cultural centre in Berlin and the consulate in Bonn. On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin accused Germany of planting evidence in order to blame Moscow for the incident.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)