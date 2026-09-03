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Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics security Europe

Russia Recruits Danes for Sabotage Planning Against Defence Companies in Denmark

Russian Sabotage Activities Targeting Danish Defence Industry

Overview of PET's Statement

COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia is recruiting Danish citizens to help plan sabotage against Danish defence firms with ties to Ukraine, the country's national security and intelligence service, PET, said on Thursday. 

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention this week after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia.

Details from PET's Head of Counter-Espionage

"Russia is both planning and carrying out acts of sabotage against defense companies and the defense industry in Europe," PET's head of counter-espionage, Emil Gresholm, said in a statement.  

"We see that Danish companies are also targets of concrete Russian sabotage planning, and that Russian intelligence services are actively preparing acts of sabotage directed at the defense industry in Denmark," he said.

Moscow's Response

Moscow has denied any involvement in hybrid warfare. 

Methods of Recruitment and Sabotage Planning

PET has uncovered concrete examples of Russia attempting to recruit Danes on social media and gaming platforms for tasks such as taking photos of companies or infrastructure, which could be used in the planning of acts of sabotage, Gresholm said.

"It is extremely serious if ordinary Danes help Russian intelligence services -- either deliberately or unwittingly," he said. 

Gresholm first made his comments in an interview with the Berlingske newspaper. 

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-PedersenEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian intelligence services are targeting Danish defence companies connected to military aid for Ukraine, with sabotage plans including potential arson and reconnaissance tasks via unwitting Danish citizens (danishnews.cphpost.dk)
  • PET notes the threat as part of a broader pattern of Russian hybrid warfare across Europe, which includes prior incidents like Germany’s drone attack attempt at Leipzig/Halle Airport that spurred EU calls for new sanctions (pet.dk)
  • Denmark joins other European nations in warning about Russia’s escalating hybrid activities, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and strengthened security measures in the defence sector (ecfr.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Russia been accused of in Denmark?
Russia is accused of recruiting Danish citizens to help plan sabotage against Danish defence firms linked to Ukraine.
How are Danes being recruited for sabotage?
Danish intelligence reports Russia is using social media and gaming platforms to recruit Danes for sabotage planning.
What kind of sabotage activities are targeted at Denmark?
Activities include tasks such as photographing companies or infrastructure likely used to plan acts of sabotage.
Has Russia responded to Denmark's accusations?
Moscow has denied any involvement in hybrid warfare or sabotage activities in Denmark.
Why is this sabotage planning a concern for Europe?
European security agencies warn increasing attempts of Russian sabotage and hybrid warfare threaten defence industries across Europe.

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