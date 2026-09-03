Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says

Russia Recruits Danes for Sabotage Planning Against Defence Companies in Denmark

Russian Sabotage Activities Targeting Danish Defence Industry

Overview of PET's Statement

COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia is recruiting Danish citizens to help plan sabotage against Danish defence firms with ties to Ukraine, the country's national security and intelligence service, PET, said on Thursday.

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention this week after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia.

Details from PET's Head of Counter-Espionage

"Russia is both planning and carrying out acts of sabotage against defense companies and the defense industry in Europe," PET's head of counter-espionage, Emil Gresholm, said in a statement.

"We see that Danish companies are also targets of concrete Russian sabotage planning, and that Russian intelligence services are actively preparing acts of sabotage directed at the defense industry in Denmark," he said.

Moscow's Response

Moscow has denied any involvement in hybrid warfare.

Methods of Recruitment and Sabotage Planning

PET has uncovered concrete examples of Russia attempting to recruit Danes on social media and gaming platforms for tasks such as taking photos of companies or infrastructure, which could be used in the planning of acts of sabotage, Gresholm said.

"It is extremely serious if ordinary Danes help Russian intelligence services -- either deliberately or unwittingly," he said.

Gresholm first made his comments in an interview with the Berlingske newspaper.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-PedersenEditing by Alexandra Hudson)