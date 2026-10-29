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Meloni introduces personalised number plates, urges Italians to be 'creative' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meloni introduces personalised number plates, urges Italians to be 'creative'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Italy Unveils Personalised Number Plates Under 2027 Budget Law

Italy's 2027 Budget Law Introduces Personalised Number Plates

By Angelo Amante

Government Announcement and Motivation

ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy's government will allow motorists to personalise the number plates of their vehicles, in a revenue-raising move that follows the example of the Unites States, Britain and other countries.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the measure on Wednesday as she unveiled Italy's 2027 budget law, the last before a general election due next year, describing the number plate initiative as a "colourful note".

Prime Minister's Statement

"One will be able to indulge oneself more or less as one sees fit, obviously at a cost. Something tells me that Italians' creativity could shine here," Meloni said.

Costs and Revenue Expectations

Pricing Details

Personalised plates will cost about €600 ($669) for cars and €360 for motor-bikes, according to a decree. 

Revenue Projections

A Treasury official declined to estimate how much revenue the government expects the measure to generate.

Current Number Plate System and Uncertainties

Existing Format

Italian car number plates are currently made of a string of two letters, three numbers and two letters. The extent to which motorists will be allowed to stray from the standard formula is unclear. 

Public Reaction and Social Media Response

Memes and Concerns

The reform has triggered a wave of memes and jokes on social media, amid concerns that personalized license plates could open the flood-gates to insults and profanities.

Notable Meme Example

One meme showed Meloni dressed up as Marie Antoniette, holding a platter of licence plates and saying, "Let them eat personalised plates" - a play on the famous phrase by the 18th century French queen "Let them eat cake".

Support and Criticism

Support from Taxi Drivers

Some welcomed the measure, including taxi drivers, who said distinctive personalised plates could make it easier to identify legitimate operators and combat illegal services.

Opposition Parties' Critique

Opposition parties on the centre-left were less enthusiastic, saying the licence-plate initiative was a distraction from more pressing issues that budget failed to address.

Five Star Movement's Response

"Meloni should know that Italians have already chosen their personalised plate, and it reads: 'Meloni, go away'," said Francesco Silvestri, a lawmaker from the Five Star Movement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8971 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini and Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2027 budget law permits motorists to request customised alphanumeric plates—potentially breaking from the current 2-letter, 3-number, 2-letter format—at a cost of €600 for cars and €360 for motorcycles (money.it).
  • Although personalisation has been allowed by law since 2002, this marks the first time rules and pricing have been clearly defined, reviving a provision that previously lacked implementing regulations (tg24.sky.it).
  • Other countries, like the UK, already generate significant revenue from personalised plates—e.g., the DVLA raised over £301 million in gross revenue during 2025–2026 from such schemes—highlighting Italy’s move as both symbolic and fiscal (gov.uk).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Italy's new personalised number plate initiative?
Italy's government will allow motorists to personalise their vehicle number plates for a fee, as part of the 2027 budget law.
How much does a personalised number plate cost in Italy?
Personalised plates will cost around €600 for cars and €360 for motor-bikes.
Why is the Italian government introducing personalised number plates?
The initiative aims to boost government revenue and follows similar schemes in the US and UK.
What concerns have been raised about personalised plates in Italy?
There are concerns about potential misuse, such as plates with insults or profanities.
How have Italians reacted to the personalised plate reform?
Reactions are mixed, with some welcoming the measure and others criticizing it as a distraction from more important issues.

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