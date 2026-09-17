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British director says Canada can be global filmmaking hub with support for local talent - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British director says Canada can be global filmmaking hub with support for local talent

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Canada’s Path to Becoming a Global Filmmaking Hub Needs Local Support

By Wa Lone

Canada’s Film Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

TORONTO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British director Andrew Haigh said Canada has the talent, landscapes and production infrastructure to be a major filmmaking hub, but Canadian filmmakers need more support to create internationally competitive projects.

International Recognition and Local Potential

Haigh, best known for writing and directing "Weekend", "45 Years" and "Lean on Pete", spoke to Reuters after the Toronto International Film Festival screening of "A Long Winter" on Wednesday. 

Alberta as a Filming Destination

He praised Alberta, where the film was shot, as a less-expensive location that was suitable for a film set in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. He said he would happily return to the province for future projects. 

Cost and Location Advantages

"I knew I wanted to set it in Colorado, but it's basically too expensive to film in Colorado," Haigh said. "In the end, we went to Canada, and we traveled around Alberta, it is the Rockies... It's the right kind of environment. And there's great tax breaks."

Government Support and Funding

The Canadian government funds local filmmakers through the Canada Media Fund, which has supported films and series including the international hit "Heated Rivalry."  The culture ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Challenges in Financing

"A Long Winter," adapted from a Spanish story, is set in Colorado's mountains but was filmed across Alberta after producers explored locations in the US and Europe. Haigh said finding financing for the project was the biggest challenge.

"The biggest challenge is always if you're trying to make a film like this, which is subtle, emotional, complicated," he said. 

Supporting Domestic Talent

Once funding was secured, the production spent considerable time searching for the right locations, eventually settling on Alberta's diverse landscape. He said Canada's success in attracting foreign productions should also be matched by efforts to support domestic filmmakers.

Building Internationally Competitive Projects

"What you want to see is a lot of Canadian filmmakers also getting the budgets they need to make their films in Canada that can also go international," he said. "There's a lot of very talented filmmakers in Canada."

(Editing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Canada offers world‑class production incentives—e.g., Alberta’s refundable tax credit up to 30% encourages foreign shoots and can benefit local films (e.g., “A Long Winter”) (alberta.ca)
  • The Canada Media Fund plays a pivotal role in funding Canadian content and enabling breakout successes like the series "Heated Rivalry", which received millions in support and achieved global acclaim (heated-rivalry.com)
  • There is a gap in financing for emotionally subtle, locally‑rooted projects; Haigh and industry observers underscore the need to match foreign production appeal with investment in domestic storytellers capable of reaching international audiences (latimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Andrew Haigh believe Canada can become a global filmmaking hub?
Haigh cites Canada’s talent, diverse landscapes, and production infrastructure as key factors for becoming a major filmmaking destination.
What challenges do Canadian filmmakers face in creating international projects?
Securing enough funding and support to compete internationally remains a key challenge for Canadian filmmakers.
Why was Alberta chosen as the filming location for 'A Long Winter'?
Alberta offered a similar landscape to Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and provided tax incentives, making it a cost-effective choice.
How does the Canadian government support local filmmakers?
The Canada Media Fund provides financial support to help local filmmakers produce internationally competitive films and series.
What is Andrew Haigh’s main recommendation for growing the Canadian film industry?
He recommends increasing support and budgets for domestic filmmakers to help them reach international markets.

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