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UK female workers still get lower bonuses than males, data firm says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK female workers still get lower bonuses than males, data firm says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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UK Female Workers Still Paid Lower Bonuses Than Men, Brightmine Finds

Brightmine Report Highlights Gender Bonus Gap in the UK

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Women in Britain continue to receive substantially lower bonus payments than men, according to human resources data firm Brightmine.

Bonus Payment Disparities Between Genders

Payroll records for almost 1.5 million employees as of July this year showed male workers received average annual bonuses of £5,442 ($7,300) compared with £3,062 for women.

The gap narrowed only slightly from a year earlier.

Key Findings from the Brightmine Data

The data, published on Friday, also showed:

Bonus Receipt Rates

• 14% of male employees received a bonus compared with 9% of females

Age-Based Disparities

• The disparity widened with age: at 56, men received average bonuses of £8,817 compared with £3,769 for women

Sector-Specific Gaps

• Some of the biggest gaps were in finance and in professional and business services

Analysis of Underlying Causes

• Sheila Attwood, HR insights and data lead at Brightmine, said the findings suggested differences in progression, seniority and access to higher-value incentive schemes

Overall Bonus Statistics

• 13% of employees received a bonus, unchanged from a year earlier

Study Scope and Methodology

• The study was based on payroll data for almost 1.46 million employees at 1,190 organisations

Comparison with National Pay Gap

• Britain's statistics office has estimated that the gap in overall pay between men and women stood at 6.9% in April last year

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • Women in Britain earn significantly lower average annual bonuses than men—£3,062 compared to £5,442, based on payroll records for nearly 1.5 million employees as of July.
  • Only 9 % of female employees received bonuses versus 14 % of males; the bonus gap grows with age—at age 56, men get £8,817 vs £3,769 for women.
  • Sector disparities are stark, particularly in finance and professional services; Brightmine links the gap to differences in progression, seniority, and access to incentive schemes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How large is the bonus gap between men and women in the UK?
According to Brightmine, as of July, men received average bonuses of £5,442 compared with £3,062 for women.
Does the bonus gap differ by age?
Yes, the disparity widens with age. At age 56, men received average bonuses of £8,817 versus £3,769 for women.
In which sectors are the largest gender bonus gaps found?
Some of the biggest bonus gaps were reported in finance and professional and business services sectors.
What percentage of male and female employees received a bonus?
14% of male employees received a bonus compared to 9% of female employees.
What reasons does Brightmine cite for the bonus gap?
Brightmine suggests the gap is due to differences in progression, seniority, and access to higher-value incentive schemes.

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