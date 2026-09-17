UK Female Workers Still Paid Lower Bonuses Than Men, Brightmine Finds

Brightmine Report Highlights Gender Bonus Gap in the UK

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Women in Britain continue to receive substantially lower bonus payments than men, according to human resources data firm Brightmine.

Bonus Payment Disparities Between Genders

Payroll records for almost 1.5 million employees as of July this year showed male workers received average annual bonuses of £5,442 ($7,300) compared with £3,062 for women.

The gap narrowed only slightly from a year earlier.

Key Findings from the Brightmine Data

The data, published on Friday, also showed:

Bonus Receipt Rates

• 14% of male employees received a bonus compared with 9% of females

Age-Based Disparities

• The disparity widened with age: at 56, men received average bonuses of £8,817 compared with £3,769 for women

Sector-Specific Gaps

• Some of the biggest gaps were in finance and in professional and business services

Analysis of Underlying Causes

• Sheila Attwood, HR insights and data lead at Brightmine, said the findings suggested differences in progression, seniority and access to higher-value incentive schemes

Overall Bonus Statistics

• 13% of employees received a bonus, unchanged from a year earlier

Study Scope and Methodology

• The study was based on payroll data for almost 1.46 million employees at 1,190 organisations

Comparison with National Pay Gap

• Britain's statistics office has estimated that the gap in overall pay between men and women stood at 6.9% in April last year

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)