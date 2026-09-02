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Moscow vows to avoid airspace disruption despite Zelenskiy's aviation warning - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moscow vows to avoid airspace disruption despite Zelenskiy's aviation warning

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Finance Aviation Airspace Ukraine Russia

Russia Commits to Maintaining Civil Aviation Safety Amid Ukraine Drone Threats

Ongoing Aviation Safety Measures and Regional Airspace Risks

MOSCOW/LONDON/DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia vowed to head off any disruption to civil aviation on Wednesday after a warning by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that its drones had made Russian airspace dangerous to use.

Ukraine’s Warnings and International Notifications

Zelenskiy warned airlines and insurance firms on Tuesday that the presence of Ukrainian drones as it responded to Russian attacks meant "the war started by Russia is closing its own skies". He said he was not targeting civil aviation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday it had also officially notified the International Civil Aviation Organization that Russian airspace was not safe. 

Impact on International Airlines and Airspace Usage

While European and U.S. carriers do not fly over Russia due to the war that erupted when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the airspace is used by other airlines from countries such as China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states.

Russian Government’s Response and Safety Assurances

Andrei Nikitin, Russia's transport minister, was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency: "We are constantly improving flight safety and airport security requirements, and we have solutions for all of this." 

"We are working in close contact with the Ministry of Defence and the Russian National Guard. And I believe that we will not allow any significant disruption to civil aviation,” he said.

Flight Disruptions and Airline Responses

Flight Cancellations and Schedule Adjustments

SOME FLIGHTS CANCELLED

On Wednesday, Flightradar24 data showed disruptions at Moscow's main airport, while some airlines cancelled flights though they did not specify the reason for doing so.

"We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the region and adjust our flight schedules and routings as necessary," airline flydubai said in a statement.

"As the situation remains dynamic, our teams are continuously assessing operational requirements. We recognise that some delays and diversions may occur ... The safety of our customers and crew remains our highest priority."

Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines said it had cancelled some flights to Russia for "technical and operational" reasons, without giving further details.

Airport Operations and Airline Statements

RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON KYIV

Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport showed 21 cancelled flights and 235 delays, while Vnukovo airport had 22 cancelled flights and 94 delays, according to Flightradar24.

Vnukovo airport said Pegasus Airlines had cancelled six arriving and six departing flights at the hub on Tuesday. The carrier said overnight flights into Wednesday were impacted, but other ongoing flights were "operating as scheduled".

Other carriers that fly regularly to and over Russia, including Turkish Airlines, Qatar, Etihad and Emirates, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Escalating Drone and Missile Strikes in the Region

Advisories and Risk Assessments

Aviation risk advisory firm Osprey Flight Solutions has said in an alert to clients that while the majority of Ukraine's drone and missile strikes were likely to occur within 300 km (185 miles) of the border, daily attacks deeper inside Russia were likely through 2026, including near Moscow and St Petersburg.

Recent Attacks and Retaliatory Strikes

Russian Air Attacks on Ukrainian Cities

Russia has stepped up its air attacks on Kyiv and other cities in recent weeks, with residents enduring the seventh day of intense assaults on the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Targets

Ukraine has responded with frequent drone strikes on Russian targets, many associated with the country's oil industry as well as retail sites.

(Reporting by Reuters, Federico Maccioni in Dubai, Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul, Joanna Plucinska in London; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva and Joanna Plucinska;Editing by Andrew Osborn and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy warned airlines and insurers that Ukrainian drone operations could render Russian airspace dangerous, though civilian aviation is not a target.
  • Russia’s Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin assured that aviation safety measures are being strengthened in coordination with military and security agencies to avert disruptions.
  • Advisories from firms like Osprey and recent deep-strike drone campaigns underscore the ongoing risk to airspace near Moscow and other regions, with Ukraine expected to continue such operations through 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russian airspace considered dangerous for aviation?
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy warned airlines about increased drone activity as Ukraine responds to Russian attacks, raising concerns for civil aviation safety.
Are there flight disruptions at Moscow airports?
Yes, data from Flightradar24 showed numerous cancellations and delays at Moscow's main airports such as Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo.
How is Russia responding to threats to civil aviation?
Russia's transport minister stated they are improving flight safety, working closely with defense services, and pledging to avoid significant aviation disruptions.
Are international airlines affected by these disruptions?
Some airlines, including flydubai and Pegasus Airlines, have cancelled or delayed flights, while many European and U.S. carriers already avoid Russian airspace.
What official actions has Ukraine taken regarding Russian airspace?
Ukraine officially notified the International Civil Aviation Organization that Russian airspace is not safe due to the ongoing conflict and drone strikes.

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