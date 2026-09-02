Gary Glitter Pleads Not Guilty to Historic Sex Offence Charges in UK Court

Details of the Charges and Court Proceedings

Background of the Accused

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Former British pop star Paul Gadd, better known ‌by his stage name Gary Glitter, pleaded not guilty in a London court on Wednesday to eight charges of historic sex offences against a young girl.

Allegations and Timeframe

The 82-year-old, who rose ​to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star, is accused of abusing the girl between 1978 and 1981 when she was aged between eight and 11-years-old.

Court Appearance and Charges

Gadd appeared at Southwark Crown Court by video link from prison and denied four counts of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13.

Location of Alleged Offences

Prosecutors previously said the alleged offences had taken place at Gadd's home in the Kensington area of London.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Gadd was remanded in custody ahead of his trial next year.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)