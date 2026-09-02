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Ex-pop star Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to UK charges of historical sex offences - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ex-pop star Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to UK charges of historical sex offences

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Gary Glitter Pleads Not Guilty to Historic Sex Offence Charges in UK Court

Details of the Charges and Court Proceedings

Background of the Accused

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Former British pop star Paul Gadd, better known ‌by his stage name Gary Glitter, pleaded not guilty in a London court on Wednesday to eight charges of historic sex offences against a young girl.

Allegations and Timeframe

The 82-year-old, who rose ​to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star, is accused of abusing the girl between 1978 and 1981 when she was aged between eight and 11-years-old.

Court Appearance and Charges

Gadd appeared at Southwark Crown Court by video link from prison and denied four counts of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13.

Location of Alleged Offences

Prosecutors previously said the alleged offences had taken place at Gadd's home in the Kensington area of London.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Gadd was remanded in custody ahead of his trial next year.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Gadd has denied all charges of indecent assault, indecency with a child and unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 in connection with alleged offences at his former Kensington home between 1978 and 1981.
  • He appeared via video link from prison and was remanded in custody; the trial is scheduled for next year at the Old Bailey.
  • This latest case follows a long history of convictions, including a 2015 conviction for historic child sex offences and continued incarceration, with his parole denied in June 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Gary Glitter?
Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, is a former British pop star known for his glam-rock career in the 1970s.
What charges does Gary Glitter face?
He faces eight charges of historic sex offences, including indecent assault, indecency with a child, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.
Where were the alleged offences committed?
The offences allegedly took place at Gadd's home in the Kensington area of London.
How did Gary Glitter appear in court?
He appeared by video link from prison at Southwark Crown Court.
What is the next step in Gary Glitter's case?
Gadd was remanded in custody ahead of his trial, which is scheduled for next year.

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