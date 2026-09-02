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Finance

Jefferies-linked fund takes legal action against trader Radiant World in London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Jefferies-Linked Fund Files Legal Case Against Radiant World in London

Legal Dispute Overview

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - LAM Trade Finance Group II, in which U.S. bank Jefferies holds a minority stake, is set to sue iron ore trader Radiant World in London, according to court records.

Background and Allegations

Radiant World has come under pressure in recent weeks due to concerns that invoices provided to its banks may not have been valid. The firm has strongly denied the allegations, which have prompted some counterparties and lenders to halt or restrict business with it.

Details of the Court Filing

LAM Trade Finance Group II filed a pre-action application with London's High Court on August 27, court records show. The nature of the application or what it sought was not clear from the court file, which contained no publicly available documents.

Defendants Named in the Case

As well as Radiant World, its founder Pinkesh Nahar, Sapphire Minmetals Corp - another trading firm that used to be part of Radiant World - and Sapphire Minmetals Chairman Rakesh Sethi were named as defendants in the filing. No further information was available.

Industry Reactions and Related Statements

The CEO of commodity trader Glencore, Gary Nagle, said last month the company considered Radiant World and Sapphire Minmetals to be part of the same group, although Sethi has denied this is the case.

Radiant World, Jefferies and Sethi did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Nahar could not immediately be reached for comment.

Invoice Concerns and Financial Implications

Jefferies was told that some of the invoices underpinning its financing to Sapphire Minmetals were not genuine, Bloomberg News reported last month.

The London High Court filing marks the first litigation in Britain in the Radiant World saga.

Other Legal Actions

Mizuho Bank, the banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, has filed a case against the Singapore operating entity of Radiant World, according to the website of Singapore's Supreme Court.

Another creditor, trade-finance firm Incomlend, is suing Radiant World and Nahar in Singapore for $34 million, Bloomberg News reported last month.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Additional reporting by Sam Tobin and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • LAM Trade Finance Group II, in which Jefferies holds a minority stake, is initiating legal proceedings in London against Radiant World, its founder Pinkesh Nahar, Sapphire Minmetals Corp, and its chairman Rakesh Sethi via a pre‑action application filed on August 27, 2026 (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • This UK filing represents the first British litigation linked to the invoice‑validity scandal involving Radiant World, which has already prompted several banks to freeze or restrict its lines, and legal action by Mizuho Bank and Incomlend in Singapore (straitstimes.com).
  • The Radiant World saga stems from allegations of falsified invoices used to secure trade‑finance funding, triggering a broad pullback from trading counterparties (like Vitol, Cargill, Glencore) and renewed scrutiny by U.S. regulators including the DOJ and CFTC (techtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is suing Radiant World in London?
LAM Trade Finance Group II, in which Jefferies holds a minority stake, is suing Radiant World in London.
What are the allegations against Radiant World?
Radiant World is facing concerns about the validity of invoices provided to its banks, though the company strongly denies the allegations.
Who else is named as a defendant in the London case?
Besides Radiant World, its founder Pinkesh Nahar, Sapphire Minmetals Corp, and Sapphire Minmetals Chairman Rakesh Sethi are named as defendants.
Are there other legal actions against Radiant World?
Yes, Mizuho Bank and trade-finance firm Incomlend have filed lawsuits against Radiant World and its affiliates in Singapore.
What triggered lenders to halt business with Radiant World?
Concerns over possibly invalid invoices prompted some counterparties and lenders to halt or restrict business with Radiant World.

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