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Uncertainty is 'poison for economic growth', German finance minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Economy policy International Relations

German Finance Minister: Uncertainty Is Poison for Global Economic Growth

By Maria Martinez

Geopolitical Instability and Economic Outlook

Impact of Uncertainty on Global Growth

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Geopolitical uncertainty is weighing on global growth and G20 countries must work to reduce it, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Tuesday.

"Uncertainty is poison for economic growth," he said on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors hosted by the U.S. in Asheville, North Carolina.

Sources of Instability

The Iran war, ongoing U.S. tariff disputes and China's distortion of competition have all led to instability, Klingbeil added. 

Tariff Conflicts and Global Trust

"The tariff conflicts being pursued by the U.S., such as the current dispute with Canada, destroy trust," he said, adding that such spats ultimately hurt all parties and reduce prosperity worldwide.

Germany’s Position on International Order

Klingbeil said Germany supported a rules-based international order, international law and multilateralism.

"Germany stands for a world in which the rule of law prevails, rather than the law of the strong," he said, adding that Europe should respond more forcefully when trading partners fail to follow agreed rules.

"We must protect our domestic industry, our economy and our jobs," he said.

German Economic Performance and Inflation

Economic Resilience Amid Uncertainty

Despite higher prices due to the Iran conflict and the uncertainty described by Klingbeil, the German economy has shown resilience and grew by 0.3% in the second quarter.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said momentum appears to be returning, adding: "The second half of the year could bring further positive developments."

Inflation and Fiscal Discipline

On inflation, Nagel highlighted the decline in euro zone core inflation and said there was no evidence of so-called second-round effects, in which higher prices feed through into wages and broader inflation.

Nagel said Germany's debt and deficit ratios remain "very sound" compared with those of other countries but warned that policymakers would need to maintain fiscal discipline to preserve the country's top-tier AAA credit rating.

"It is an issue that policymakers must keep in mind," he said.   

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil warned at the G20 in Asheville that uncertainty is 'poison for economic growth,' highlighting geopolitical tensions—including the Iran war, U.S. tariff disputes and China—and urged G20 countries to reduce instability to restore trust and prosperity.
  • Germany remains committed to a rules‑based international order and multilateralism, defending its economy and jobs by advocating stronger responses when trading partners violate agreed rules.
  • Despite headwinds, the German economy grew by approximately 0.2% quarter‑on‑quarter in Q2 2026 (revised from 0.3%), as exports and industrial activity helped cushion against energy price pressures—Bundesbank President Nagel sees momentum returning in the second half, with no signs of second‑round inflation effects so far.
  • Core inflation (excluding energy and food) has begun to ease slightly, falling from about 2.6% to 2.5%, and there is still no evidence of wage‑driven inflation spirals—though policymakers must remain vigilant to preserve Germany’s AAA credit rating.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the German finance minister believe uncertainty harms economic growth?
Lars Klingbeil stated that geopolitical uncertainty, including trade disputes and conflicts, undermines trust and stability, which are essential for sustained economic growth.
What factors are contributing to economic instability according to the article?
Factors include the Iran war, U.S. tariff disputes, and China's competitive practices, all of which disrupt global trust and commerce.
What is Germany's position on international trade and law?
Germany supports a rules-based international order, international law, and multilateralism, and advocates for stronger responses when partners break agreements.
How has the German economy performed recently?
Despite challenges, the German economy grew by 0.3% in the second quarter, demonstrating resilience amid uncertainty.
What did Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel say about inflation and fiscal discipline?
Nagel noted declining eurozone core inflation, a lack of second-round effects, and emphasized the need for continued fiscal discipline to maintain Germany's AAA rating.

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