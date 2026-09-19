Russia Repels Online Attacks on Electoral System During Parliamentary Election

Overview of Cyberattacks and Election Security Measures

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian authorities reported multiple attacks on voting systems and communication lines across the country on Saturday during a parliamentary election running from September 18 to 20.

Online Voting System Targeted in Moscow

The online voting system in Moscow was subjected to a strong attack overnight during a parliamentary election, but the situation remains under control, the Interfax news agency cited the Central Election Commission's head as saying.

Response from Election Officials

The attacks were continuing, but all were being successfully repelled, Ella Pamfilova said, according to state media.

Sabotage Attempt in the Far East

Separately, Russia's digital ministry said it had registered a sabotage attempt on communication lines in the country's Far East, but that the attack had been thwarted and all communication had been restored, state media reported.

Context of the Parliamentary Election

Russians began voting on Friday in a three-day parliamentary election. President Vladimir Putin earlier accused Ukraine of trying to interfere with the vote, without providing evidence.

Kremlin's Perspective on Election Results

The result of the election is likely to be held up by the Kremlin as evidence of widespread public support for Putin's policies and, in particular, for his prosecution of Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two, now in its fifth year.

Exclusion of Anti-War Candidates

Most anti-war candidates have been barred from participating.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Ros Russell and Jan Harvey)