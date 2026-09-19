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IMF tells EU ministers AI could boost growth but increase economic strains - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF tells EU ministers AI could boost growth but increase economic strains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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IMF: AI to Boost European Growth but Risks Inequality and Infrastructure Strain

By Jan Strupczewski

IMF Report Highlights Opportunities and Challenges of AI in Europe

AI's Potential Impact on European Productivity

DUBLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence could lift European productivity by about 1% over five years, but risks widening inequality, straining power networks and increasing dependence on foreign technology unless governments deepen economic integration, an International Monetary Fund paper said.

Uneven Distribution of AI Benefits and Costs

The background note, prepared for an informal meeting of European Union finance ministers in Dublin on September 18-19, said the benefits and costs of AI were likely to be distributed unevenly across countries, regions and workers.

It said completing the EU single market would help spread AI adoption and its gains more evenly across the 27-nation bloc.

Concerns About Fragmented Markets

The paper echoes concerns raised by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and the European Commission that Europe's fragmented capital, labour and energy markets are holding back investment and innovation.

Labour Market Exposure to AI

The IMF estimated that around 60% of workers in advanced European economies are employed in occupations highly exposed to AI. While some could become more productive through AI tools, others faced displacement as routine tasks become automated, it said, particularly in jobs where AI is more likely to replace labour than complement it.

Infrastructure Strain from AI Expansion

The paper said Europe's data centres already consume roughly 3% of the continent's electricity and that demand would rise sharply as AI use expands. Major technology hubs such as Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin are among the areas most exposed, with data-centre clusters already putting pressure on local power networks.

Recommendations for Energy and Grid Investment

To address that, the EU should invest in cross-border grid infrastructure and deepen integration o.f the European energy market, the IMF said.

Strategic Dependency Risks

The paper also warned that Europe risks developing another strategic dependency because the US and China dominate the development of AI models. It said Europe would need significant investment in its own AI industry to avoid becoming reliant on foreign technology.

Uneven Gains Across and Within the EU

Advanced Economies to Benefit Most

AI's gains are also likely to be unevenly distributed across and within the EU, the paper said. More advanced economies are expected to benefit disproportionately because they are better prepared for and more exposed to the technology.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • AI could lift Europe’s productivity by roughly 1%—or 1.1% in stronger scenarios—over five years, though gains vary widely across countries and are constrained by regulation and fragmentation (imf.org)
  • About 60% of EU workers are in jobs highly exposed to AI: some will see productivity gains, but many could face displacement and widening inequalities (imf.org)
  • Data centers already consume around 3% of Europe’s electricity. As AI expands, electricity demand will surge, straining local networks—policy must bolster energy integration (imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could AI boost productivity in Europe according to the IMF?
The IMF estimates AI could lift European productivity by about 1% over five years.
What are the main risks of AI adoption highlighted by the IMF?
AI could widen inequality, strain power networks, and increase dependence on foreign technology.
How could the EU reduce AI-related economic strains?
By deepening economic integration and completing the EU single market to spread AI gains more evenly.
Which sectors or countries in Europe are most exposed to AI risks?
Advanced economies and major tech hubs like Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin face the highest exposure.
Why does the IMF warn about Europe's dependency on foreign AI technology?
Because the US and China dominate AI model development, increasing the EU's reliance unless significant investments are made in homegrown AI.

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