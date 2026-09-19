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Porsche could face another 4,000 job cuts, Handelsblatt reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Porsche could face another 4,000 job cuts, Handelsblatt reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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Volkswagen Plans Over 4,000 Further Job Cuts at Porsche Amid Restructuring

Volkswagen's Restructuring and Impact on Porsche

Overview of Job Cuts

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's sweeping turnaround plan foresees more than 4,000 further job cuts at Porsche, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Saturday, following a profit warning linked to problems at the sports car subsidiary.

Details of the Agreement

Files documenting a recent agreement by Volkswagen's supervisory board to usher in the German auto group's largest restructuring yet propose a reduction of "about 4,100 employees" at the brand, addressing an overhead shortfall of some €700 million ($803.8 million), according to Handelsblatt.

The newspaper said the cuts would be "in addition to existing agreements". 

Previous Layoff Agreements

In July, Porsche management and labour representatives agreed to an additional 5,000 layoffs on top of 4,000 determined earlier, bringing the scope of currently agreed job cuts at the Stuttgart-based 911 maker to around one in five by 2035.

Reactions and Company Statements

Volkswagen declined to comment. A Porsche spokesperson declined to comment on the reported plans of Volkswagen's supervisory board.

The parent company can only recommend, but not mandate, such measures at Porsche.

Financial Implications

Volkswagen on Friday revised down its full-year margin target, now hoping for 1% at best rather than a previous range of 4.0-5.5%.

Reasons for Margin Revision

The revision was due in large part to a writedown at Porsche, where CEO Michael Leiters is under pressure to deliver a comeback strategy following a collapse in China sales and a costly reversal of the carmaker's EV strategy.

($1 = 0.8709 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Handelsblatt reports that VW’s supervisory board plan includes about 4,100 new job cuts at Porsche, targeting a €700 million overhead shortfall (handelsblatt.com).
  • These cuts are “in addition to existing agreements”: Porsche had earlier committed to roughly 9,000 total reductions—5,000 in July plus 4,000 earlier—making up about one‑fifth of its workforce by 2035 (handelsblatt.com).
  • VW slashed its 2026 margin outlook to at most 1% (down from 4–5.5%), driven largely by a €6 billion goodwill write-down at Porsche and a deteriorating China market (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many job cuts could Porsche face according to reports?
Porsche could face more than 4,000 additional job cuts, according to Handelsblatt.
What is the reason behind Porsche's job cuts?
The job cuts are part of Volkswagen's restructuring plan following a profit warning and margin revisions linked to problems at Porsche.
Are these new job cuts in addition to previously announced layoffs?
Yes, the reported cuts would be in addition to existing agreements for layoffs at Porsche.
What financial targets has Volkswagen revised after the Porsche writedown?
Volkswagen revised its full-year margin target to 1% at best, down from a previous range of 4.0-5.5%.
What role does the Volkswagen supervisory board play in the decision?
Volkswagen's supervisory board can recommend job cuts at Porsche but cannot mandate them.

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