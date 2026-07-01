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Russia attacks retail fuel stations in Ukraine, killing one, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Russia Strikes Fuel Stations in Ukraine, Killing Civilians and Intensifying Attacks

Escalating Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Fuel Stations Targeted in Dnipropetrovsk Region

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia attacked five retail fuel stations in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, killing a woman, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

He said three other people were injured.

Increasing Frequency of Strikes Across Multiple Regions

Frontline Regions Under Fire

Russia has been striking fuel stations, but the attacks have intensified recently, with Ukrainian authorities in frontline Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions reporting nearly daily attacks.

Drone Attack in Kherson

Civilian Casualties in Southern Ukraine

In the city of Kherson in the south, a drone attack on a passenger bus killed two and left another five wounded, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said separately on Wednesday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Fuel stations have become a growing frontline target, with daily attacks reported in regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Sumy, indicating a concerted effort to disrupt Ukrainian logistics (apnews.com).
  • The latest attack killed one woman and injured three in Dnipropetrovsk; authorities cite escalating Russian efforts to cripple civilian fuel infrastructure (apnews.com).
  • In Kherson, a drone strike on a passenger bus killed two and wounded five, underscoring persistent threats to civilians in southern Ukraine despite shifts in front-line control (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight?
Russia attacked five retail fuel stations in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one woman's death and three injuries.
Which regions in Ukraine have seen intensified attacks on fuel stations?
Frontline regions including Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk have reported nearly daily attacks on fuel stations.
How many people were affected by the latest Kherson drone attack?
In Kherson, a drone attack killed two and left five injured when it struck a passenger bus.
Who reported the casualties in the recent attacks?
Regional governors Oleksandr Hanzha and Oleksandr Prokudin reported the casualties from the respective attacks.
How has the intensity of attacks changed recently?
The attacks on retail fuel stations in Ukraine have intensified, with reports of nearly daily strikes in multiple regions.

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