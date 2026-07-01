Russia Strikes Fuel Stations in Ukraine, Killing Civilians and Intensifying Attacks

Escalating Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Fuel Stations Targeted in Dnipropetrovsk Region

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia attacked five retail fuel stations in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, killing a woman, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

He said three other people were injured.

Increasing Frequency of Strikes Across Multiple Regions

Frontline Regions Under Fire

Russia has been striking fuel stations, but the attacks have intensified recently, with Ukrainian authorities in frontline Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions reporting nearly daily attacks.

Drone Attack in Kherson

Civilian Casualties in Southern Ukraine

In the city of Kherson in the south, a drone attack on a passenger bus killed two and left another five wounded, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said separately on Wednesday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)