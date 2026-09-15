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Ex-England soccer player Sterling admits dangerous driving - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ex-England soccer player Sterling admits dangerous driving

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty to Dangerous Driving After UK Lamborghini Crash

Details of the Incident and Court Proceedings

Overview of the Crash

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Former England winger Raheem Sterling pleaded guilty on Monday to dangerous driving after witnesses reported that he had been seen inhaling 'laughing gas' from a balloon while behind the wheel before he crashed his Lamborghini car.

Sterling, 31, was reported driving erratically on the M25 and M3 motorways in southern England at rush hour on the morning of May 28 before police found him sitting in the passenger seat of his crashed car holding two canisters of nitrous ​oxide.

Police said no other vehicles were involved and no injuries reported.

Court Appearance and Charges

Sterling, who most ‌recently ⁠played for Dutch side Feyenoord, admitted charges of ​dangerous driving, possession of nitrous ​oxide, and failing to provide a blood specimen when he appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

Evidence Presented

The court was shown dashcam footage from another vehicle on the M3 motorway which showed his car weaving between lanes and swerving erratically, almost colliding with the central reservation.

One witness said Sterling's driving was "absolutely horrendous", saying that he had been inhaling from a large balloon which covered most of his view from the windscreen, while other cars had to brake to avoid a crash, prosecutor Simon Jones said.

Jones said after leaving the motorway, the Lamborghini had finally struck a sign or a gate at the side of the road causing extensive damage. In a statement to police Sterling said he had not slept all night.

Legal Consequences

Jones said the incident fell into the most serious category of dangerous driving, which attracted a jail term of one to two years.

Sterling's lawyer Jason Bartfeld said the car had only suffered superficial damage and four blown tyres, and there was "clearly personal mitigation", but he did not elaborate.  

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Judge Kirsty Allman said the case would be adjourned for a pre-sentence report and Sterling would return for another hearing on November 25. He was disqualified from driving and released on unconditional bail.  

Background on Raheem Sterling

Sterling, who joined Feyenoord ​on a short-term deal in ​February ⁠after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, has been without a ⁠club ​since the end ​of last season.

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling admitted inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon while driving, crashed his Lamborghini into motorway barriers — no other vehicles or injuries reported (theguardian.com).
  • He has pleaded guilty to three charges — dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, and failing to provide a specimen — and is disqualified from driving (theguardian.com).
  • Under English law, dangerous driving in this most serious category carries a custodial sentence of one to two years; sentencing is scheduled after a pre‑sentence report at his next hearing on November 25 (cadenaser.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What charges did Raheem Sterling admit to in court?
Raheem Sterling admitted to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a blood specimen.
Where did the incident involving Raheem Sterling take place?
The incident occurred on the M25 and M3 motorways in southern England.
Was anyone injured during Raheem Sterling's car crash?
No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.
What was the outcome of Raheem Sterling's initial court appearance?
He was disqualified from driving, released on unconditional bail, and a pre-sentence report was ordered.
When is Raheem Sterling due back in court for sentencing?
Raheem Sterling will return to court for another hearing on November 25.

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