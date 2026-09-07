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Cricket-Pietersen back in England colours as mentor in build-up to 2027 World Cup - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Pietersen back in England colours as mentor in build-up to 2027 World Cup

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Kevin Pietersen Joins England as Specialist Mentor for 2027 World Cup Campaign

Kevin Pietersen's Return and Role in England's World Cup Plans

Appointment as Specialist Mentor

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kevin Pietersen will return to the England setup for the first time since retiring in 2014 after being appointed specialist mentor to the white-ball teams ahead of next year's World Cup in southern Africa, the England Cricket Board said on Monday.

The former Ashes and T20 World Cup-winning batter will join Brendon McCullum's coaching staff for the series against Sri Lanka coming up later this month, working alongside Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor.

Scope of Involvement

The 46-year-old Pietersen's involvement extends through England's white-ball tours to Australia and South Africa and the home series against Pakistan and New Zealand next summer, before the one-day international (ODI) World Cup itself.

Pietersen's Perspective and Motivation

Statements from Pietersen

"I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment," Pietersen said.

"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential.

"To be a part of Brendon's think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started."

Pietersen's Career and Previous England Tenure

Career Highlights

An explosive middle-order batter, Pietersen scored nearly 14,000 runs across all three formats for England, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2019 on home soil.

Controversial Departure

However, his England career ended controversially in 2014 in the aftermath of the 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia, amid reported tensions within the dressing room and between the batsman and team management.

Pietersen was the team's top scorer in the series and, despite remaining keen to play for England, was told he was no longer part of the plans, bringing an acrimonious end to his international career.

Significance for 2027 World Cup

South African Connection

Pietersen's South African upbringing could prove particularly valuable as England prepare for the World Cup which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2027.

Coaching Staff Reactions

Brendon McCullum's Comments

"I'm particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him," McCullum said. "KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players.

"We've always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I'm really looking forward to working together."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Kevin Pietersen rejoins England as white‑ball specialist mentor for build‑up to the 2027 World Cup (ECB announcement) (ecb.co.uk)
  • He will support squads during the Sri Lanka series this month, plus tours to Australia, South Africa, and home series versus Pakistan and New Zealand (ecb.co.uk)
  • Pietersen’s experience—over 5,500 ODI runs and South African roots—is strategically valuable for preparing in southern Africa (ecb.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kevin Pietersen's new role with the England cricket team?
Kevin Pietersen has been appointed specialist mentor to England’s white-ball teams in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Who will Kevin Pietersen be working with in the England setup?
Pietersen will work alongside Brendon McCullum, Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel, and Sarah Taylor.
How long will Pietersen's mentoring stint last?
Pietersen will mentor during tours in Australia, South Africa, home series against Pakistan and New Zealand, and up to the 2027 World Cup.
Why is Pietersen's South African background important for this role?
His knowledge of South African conditions is seen as valuable since the 2027 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
When did Kevin Pietersen last play for England?
Kevin Pietersen retired from international cricket in 2014 after a celebrated but controversial England career.

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