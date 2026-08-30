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Cricket-England reduce Pakistan to 53-3 to close in on victory - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-England reduce Pakistan to 53-3 to close in on victory

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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England Near Test Series Win as Pakistan Crumble to 53-3 at Lord's

England Dominates as Pakistan Struggles in Second Test at Lord's

Match Overview

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - England closed in on a first home test series win for two years as Pakistan slumped to 53-3 at lunch on the fourth day of the second test at Lord's on Sunday.

Set a very tough target of 389 to square the series after bowling England out for 208, Pakistan's fragile batting was again exposed by the home pace attack.

Key Moments Before Lunch

England's Bowling Attack

Ollie Robinson removed Azan Awais with a delivery that nipped back off a length to trap him LBW and three balls later produced a stunning delivery that hit the top of Abdullah Shafique's off stump, leaving Pakistan reeling on 7-2.

There was no respite for Pakistan as it became 14-3 when captain Babar Azam tried to fend off a vicious Jofra Archer bouncer but edged it up on to his helmet and the ball looped to Jordan Cox at third slip.

Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel dug in before lunch but their task looks hopeless.

England's Second Innings Recap

Lower Order Collapse

• England resumed their second innings on 177-7 but Mohammad Abbas helped mop up the tail to finish with five for 57, taking his total for the match to nine wickets.

• Dan Lawrence added only four to his overnight 50 before being bowled by an Abbas delivery that jagged back.

• Abbas got his name on the Lord's board by completing his 'five-for' as Robinson edged behind to Mohammad Rizwan.

• The innings ended with Josh Tongue run out.

Pakistan's Challenges

• Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will be unable to bat because of injury.

• England rattle through top order but Masood (15) and Shakeel (23) steer Pakistan through to lunch.

Reporting

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)

Key Takeaways

  • England have wrested control of the match, reducing Pakistan to 53‑3 and placing them firmly on the cusp of clinching the Test and the series.
  • Mohammad Abbas’s five‑wicket haul in England’s second innings (5‑57) earned him a place on the honours board at Lord’s, but his heroics may be in vain given Pakistan’s daunting chase of 389. (dawn.com)
  • This potential series win would be England’s first at home in two years, underscoring the pressure on Pakistan’s batting unit, already fragile throughout the series. (dawn.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current score between England and Pakistan?
Pakistan are 53-3 at lunch on the fourth day, chasing a target of 389 against England.
Who were the key bowlers for England in this match?
Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer took key wickets, quickly reducing Pakistan’s top order.
Which Pakistan batsmen were dismissed early?
Azan Awais, Abdullah Shafique, and Babar Azam were dismissed with the score at 14-3.
Who stood out for Pakistan in England's second innings?
Mohammad Abbas took five wickets, completing the match with nine wickets.
Is any Pakistan player unable to bat due to injury?
Yes, opener Imam-ul-Haq will be unable to bat because of injury.

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