Romanian Coalition Nominates EU Lawmaker for Prime Minister Amid Crisis

Political Turmoil and Prime Minister Nomination in Romania

Coalition's Nominee and Uncertainty

BUCHAREST, June 26 (Reuters) - Three centre-right parties in Romania's outgoing ruling coalition proposed European lawmaker Siegfried Muresan as candidate for prime minister on Friday, but it was unclear if they would gather the required votes to get him approved.

Origins of the Political Crisis

Social Democrats' Role and Government Collapse

The leftist Social Democrats, Romania's largest party, triggered a political crisis when they quit the coalition and teamed up with the far-right opposition to topple Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan in early May.

Risks of Early Election and Far-Right Surge

The political standoff risks an early election in Romania, where the hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians, which opposes a European Union rearmament initiative and aid for Ukraine, is leading opinion surveys by double digits.

Party Positions and Negotiations

Social Democrats and Liberals' Stance

The Social Democrats have put forward their leader, Sorin Grindeanu, as candidate for prime minister and ruled out endorsing a cabinet they are not a part of. The Liberals, part of the centre-right trio with the Save Romania Union and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR party, have ruled out forming another coalition with the leftists.

Upcoming Discussions with the President

The leaders of all four parties in the outgoing coalition were scheduled to meet centrist President Nicusor Dan on Friday evening to discuss the next steps on backing a minority cabinet.

Alliance for Uniting Romanians and Parliamentary Dynamics

Opposition to EU and Security Legislation

The Alliance for Uniting Romanians, parliament's second-largest party, voted against a law authorising the shooting down of Russian drones that breach national airspace near the border with Ukraine, and has been a vocal critic of the EU.

Failed Confidence Vote and Presidential Options

A Liberal prime minister designated by Dan without consulting his party failed to get parliament's vote of confidence earlier this week.

Constitutional Procedures and Economic Implications

Presidential Powers and Early Election Scenario

The president has one more nomination left to make. Under Romanian law, the president can dissolve parliament and call an early election if two prime ministerial candidates fail to win parliament's backing within 60 days of a cabinet collapse.

Threats to Economic Stability and EU Relations

The crisis is threatening Romania's efforts to reduce the largest budget deficit in the EU, gain access to EU funds and lift its sovereign rating from the last rung of investment grade.

Timeline for Next Parliamentary Election

Romania's next parliamentary election is not until 2028.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Philippa Fletcher)