GBAF Logo
Protesters gather in London against the ban of Palestine Action - Global Banking & Finance Review
A large crowd of protesters in London rallies against the ban of Palestine Action, holding flags and placards. This image captures the tension during the protest where over 466 individuals were arrested by police, highlighting the ongoing conflict surrounding Palestine Action and its implications.
Finance

Kuok Group eyes €5.3 billion data center investment in Italy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Investments Digital Infrastructure Italy Data Centers

Kuok Group Considers €5.3 Billion Data Center Hub Investment in Milan

Major Investment Plans and Regional Impact

Overview of the Proposed Investment

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Kuok Group is assessing a potential investment plan of up to €5.3 billion for a data centre hub in northern Italy, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Friday.

Meeting with Italian Officials

Urso hosted a meeting in Rome with a delegation from K2 Strategic, the digital infrastructure division of Kuok Group, in which the company presented a plan to build a hyperscale data centre campus in the southern outskirts of Milan.

Project Scale and Financial Details

The total investment for the development and long-term operation of a project with an overall capacity of around 300 megawatt could reach up to €5.3 billion ($6 billion), Urso's ministry said.

Regional Data Center Demand and Policy Initiatives

Growth in Data Center Demand

Milan's Lombardy region expects booming demand for data centres in Italy, regional councilor Massimo Sertori told Reuters this month, with investments estimated at around €22 billion over the next five years.

Government Support and Strategic Initiatives

Joint Working Group for Permitting

Earlier this month, Urso and Lombardy President Attilio Fontana established a joint working group aimed at streamlining permitting processes and handling applications for projects seeking designation as being of national strategic interest.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones and Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Kuok Group's digital arm, K2 Strategic, plans a hyperscale data centre campus on Milan’s southern outskirts, with capacity around 300 MW and investment up to €5.3 billion (financecommunity.it).
  • Lombardy is expected to attract €10–12 billion of Italy’s projected €22 billion in data centre investments over the next five years, with 1.5–2 GW of new capacity planned in the region (marketscreener.com).
  • Local authorities are encouraging development on brownfield sites with financial incentives, whereas projects on agricultural or protected land face significantly higher charges—100% more on farmland and 200% more in parks or sensitive areas (tomshardware.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is planning the data center investment in Italy?
Singapore's Kuok Group is assessing a €5.3 billion investment for a data center hub in northern Italy.
Where will the data center be located?
The proposed hyperscale data center campus is planned for the southern outskirts of Milan, in northern Italy.
What is the potential capacity of the data center?
The project aims for an overall capacity of around 300 megawatts.
How much could Kuok Group invest in the Milan data center hub?
Kuok Group could invest up to €5.3 billion ($6 billion) in the Milan data center initiative.
Why is Milan considered attractive for data center investments?
Lombardy region expects booming demand, with data center investments projected at around €22 billion in the next five years.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Image for UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

Image for Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Image for Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Image for Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Image for Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
Image for Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Image for UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
Image for Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Image for Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Image for Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Image for Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Image for Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
Image for Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Image for Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Image for Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
View All Finance Posts