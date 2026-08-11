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French press body asks competition watchdog to take action over Google AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French press body asks competition watchdog to take action over Google AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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French Press Body Seeks Action on Google AI’s Article Summaries

French Press Association Challenges Google’s AI Summaries

By Inti Landauro

Background and Recent Developments

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A French press association has asked the country's competition watchdog to take action against Google's artificial intelligence-generated article summaries, which the trade group says deprive newspapers and magazines of readers.

Comparison to Meta’s Case

The group has called on the regulator to make a decision similar to that which ordered Meta to put forward a payment plan and resume talks with traditional media seeking fees for the use of their content by AI tools.

Alliance’s Stance and Google’s Response

The Alliance of General Information Press, which represents French newspapers and magazines, opposes the recent rollout of AI-generated article summaries by Google without consultation, the alliance said in a statement.

Google did not respond immediately to a request for comment. 

History of Disputes with Google

Previous Rulings and Fines

Four years ago the competition watchdog forced Alphabet's Google to pay for using French press articles on its platforms, including its search engines.

Google was fined €500 million ($576.8 million) after the copyright dispute. 

Alliance’s Criticism of Google’s Actions

"The unilateral deployment of new uses of press content, without prior authorisation or dedicated remuneration, disregards these commitments," the alliance said, adding that the communications regulator, Arcom, has estimated traffic on their sites has fallen by between 33% and 38% because of AI-generated summaries.

Publishers’ Demands for Value Sharing

"The fact that AI is built upon media content means one single thing: this information has considerable value," Marc Feuillee, the alliance's president, said in the statement. Publishers demand this value is shared, he added.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The Alliance of General‑Interest Press in France is urging the competition watchdog to act against Google’s AI summaries, citing traffic drops of 33–38%.
  • This follows prior regulatory action: in 2021 Google was fined €500 million for failing to negotiate fair payments under neighbouring‑rights law, and in 2024 fined €250 million for breaching follow‑on commitments.
  • Similar concerns have emerged internationally—e.g., in the UK publishers now can opt out of appearing in Google’s AI summaries after citing declining referral traffic.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the French press association approach the competition watchdog?
The association claims Google's AI-generated article summaries are depriving newspapers and magazines of readers and seeks regulatory action.
What action has the watchdog previously taken against Google?
The French competition watchdog previously ordered Google to pay for using French press articles, resulting in a €500 million fine.
How much has publisher traffic declined due to AI-generated summaries?
According to the press alliance, traffic on sites has fallen between 33% and 38% because of AI-generated summaries.
What does the press alliance demand from Google regarding AI content?
The alliance demands that the value created from media content used by AI be shared with content publishers and properly compensated.
Did Google respond to the press association's request?
As of the article's publication, Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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