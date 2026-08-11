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Italy's Salvini calls for 5% annual levy on top 10 banks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Salvini calls for 5% annual levy on top 10 banks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Italy's Salvini Pushes 5% Yearly Tax on Top 10 Banks to Aid Budget

Salvini's Proposal for Bank Taxation

Details of the Proposed Levy

ROME, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Italy's coalition League party will propose a three-year levy on the country's 10 largest banks in the 2027 budget to help support public finances, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Salvini's Statement and Coalition Support

"We as the League will ask, and I am convinced the entire coalition will support us, for a three-year contribution from the top 10 Italian banks," Salvini was quoted by AGI news agency as saying during a visit to a construction site in Rome.

Expected Revenue and Profit Figures

Salvini said that if annual profits in the banking sector came in at around €30 billion ($35 billion), the government should seek "5% a year for three years".

Major Banks and Sector Overview

Salvini said Italy's two biggest banks had reported combined first-half profits of almost €12 billion, implying annual earnings of more than €24 billion. Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit  are the two largest players in a sector that is being reshaped by a wave of M&A activity.

Scope and Target of the Tax

He said any tax hike would target only the country's largest lenders and not smaller local banks.

Context: Previous Financial Sector Taxation

The Italian government already tapped the financial sector for more cash in its 2026 budget, raising up to €6 billion through a raft of tax hikes impacting banks, insurance companies and market transactions.

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

(Reporting by Crispian BalmerEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Salvini’s League party will propose, in the 2027 budget, a three‑year ‘contribution’ from Italy’s top 10 banks, equivalent to 5% per year if sector profits reach €30 billion (€1.5 billion annually). (ansa.it)
  • The two largest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, reported combined first‑half profits near €12 billion—implying more than €24 billion annual earnings. (ansa.it)
  • The levy would be targeted only at the biggest banks and follows previous measures: the 2026 budget raised up to €6 billion via taxes on banks, insurers and markets; OECD estimates show Italy expects €11 billion from the financial sector 2026–2027 through increased regional production taxes and deferred tax asset freezes. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Italy's proposed levy on banks?
Italy is proposing a 5% annual levy on the country's 10 largest banks for three years to help support public finances.
Who announced the proposed bank levy?
Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini announced the proposal, representing Italy's coalition League party.
Which banks would be impacted by the levy?
The 10 largest Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, would be targeted by the proposed levy.
How does this proposal compare to previous measures?
The Italian government previously raised up to €6 billion from the financial sector through tax hikes affecting banks and insurance companies for the 2026 budget.
Will smaller local banks be affected by the new levy?
No, the proposed tax hike would target only the largest lenders and exclude smaller local banks.

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