Romania Detonates Russian Drone Fragments Near Ukraine Border, Citing Security Risks

Romania Responds to Russian Drone Incursions and Security Threats

Discovery and Detonation of Drone Fragments

BUCHAREST, June 30 (Reuters) - Romania's defence ministry said on Tuesday it safely detonated drone fragments found in the southeastern village of Rachelu, near the border with Ukraine, part of debris linked to a Russian attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure in April.

Frequency and Impact of Drone Incursions

EU and NATO member Romania, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine, said Russian drones have breached its airspace 29 times since Moscow began attacking Ukrainian ports across the Danube River following its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Incidents in 2024

Fifteen of those incursions have occurred this year alone. In late May, one drone crashed into an apartment building, injuring two people, the first time a densely populated area in a NATO country had been hit and caused injuries during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Security Measures and International Cooperation

Immediate Response to Drone Threats

On Thursday, the Romanian defence ministry said a local resident had reported the drone fragments, which contained explosives and had to be detonated at the site.

Requests for NATO Support

Romania has asked NATO allies to deploy additional anti-drone capabilities to Romania, particularly low-altitude radars and interceptor drones.

Integration of Advanced Defence Systems

Merops Interceptor Drone System

Earlier this month, the defence ministry said it had integrated the U.S.-developed Merops interceptor drone system into its national air defences.

EU's SAFE Rearmament Initiative

Romania is also set to boost its air defences via the EU's new SAFE rearmament initiative.

(Reporting by Luiza IlieEditing by Ros Russell)