FTSE 100 Poised for Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Rise on Ceasefire Optimism

Market Performance and Influencing Factors

FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Overview

June 30 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, led by gains in industrial mining and financial shares, and was set to end the sixth consecutive quarter higher as optimism surrounding a ceasefire in the Middle East lifted sentiment.

The internationally focussed FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% by 0904 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was up 0.1%. The blue-chip index gained in 11 of the last 12 months, with March being the only exception, as global markets roiled after the U.S. and Israel launched a war on Iran.

FTSE 250 and Political Developments

• The domestically focussed FTSE 250 was on track for a quarterly rise but a monthly loss as politics took centre stage after Keir Starmer resigned from his position as Prime Minister.

Sector Performance

Banking Sector

• Banks added 1.2% and were up over 20% for the quarter. Lloyds and Natwest gained 1.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Industrial Mining Sector

• Industrial metal miners rose 2.1%, tracking metal prices, with Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore up between 1.7% and 2.8%.

Housebuilding Sector

Legal Challenges and Market Impact

• UK's biggest housebuilders are facing a potential multi-billion-pound class action lawsuit over alleged anti-competitive conduct, according to a consumer claim. The home construction index lagged on the FTSE 100 with a 2.8% decline, while Persimmon, Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey fell between 2.4% and 3.3%.

Economic and Business Indicators

Economic Growth and Consumer Sentiment

• Economic data showed that Britain's economy grew 0.6% in the first quarter, but households felt a squeeze before the price pressures of the Middle East conflict.

• A Lloyds survey showed that UK businesses' confidence about the economic outlook fell this month as cost pressures and global uncertainty continued to hurt.

Inflation and Retail Trends

• BRC data showed annual shop price inflation remained unchanged in June, with food inflation losing steam and consumers taking advantage of summer deals.

Notable Stock Movers

Supermarkets

• Among individual movers, supermarket group Sainsbury's rose 2.1% after first-quarter results but said it expects the Middle East conflict to add to food inflation.

Insurance and Holiday Sector

• British holiday and insurance group Saga shares fell 3% and were the top loser on the midcap index after first-half results.

(Reporting by Twesha Dikshit; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)