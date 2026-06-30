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UK's FTSE 100 set to rise for sixth straight quarter on Middle East ceasefire optimism - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's FTSE 100 set to rise for sixth straight quarter on Middle East ceasefire optimism

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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FTSE 100 Poised for Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Rise on Ceasefire Optimism

Market Performance and Influencing Factors

FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Overview

June 30 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, led by gains in industrial mining and financial shares, and was set to end the sixth consecutive quarter higher as optimism surrounding a ceasefire in the Middle East lifted sentiment.

The internationally focussed FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% by 0904 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was up 0.1%. The blue-chip index gained in 11 of the last 12 months, with March being the only exception, as global markets roiled after the U.S. and Israel launched a war on Iran.

FTSE 250 and Political Developments

• The domestically focussed FTSE 250 was on track for a quarterly rise but a monthly loss as politics took centre stage after Keir Starmer resigned from his position as Prime Minister.

Sector Performance

Banking Sector

• Banks added 1.2% and were up over 20% for the quarter. Lloyds and Natwest gained 1.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Industrial Mining Sector

• Industrial metal miners rose 2.1%, tracking metal prices, with Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore up between 1.7% and 2.8%.

Housebuilding Sector

Legal Challenges and Market Impact

• UK's biggest housebuilders are facing a potential multi-billion-pound class action lawsuit over alleged anti-competitive conduct, according to a consumer claim. The home construction index lagged on the FTSE 100 with a 2.8% decline, while Persimmon, Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey fell between 2.4% and 3.3%.

Economic and Business Indicators

Economic Growth and Consumer Sentiment

• Economic data showed that Britain's economy grew 0.6% in the first quarter, but households felt a squeeze before the price pressures of the Middle East conflict.

• A Lloyds survey showed that UK businesses' confidence about the economic outlook fell this month as cost pressures and global uncertainty continued to hurt.

Inflation and Retail Trends

• BRC data showed annual shop price inflation remained unchanged in June, with food inflation losing steam and consumers taking advantage of summer deals.

Notable Stock Movers

Supermarkets

• Among individual movers, supermarket group Sainsbury's rose 2.1% after first-quarter results but said it expects the Middle East conflict to add to food inflation.

Insurance and Holiday Sector

• British holiday and insurance group Saga shares fell 3% and were the top loser on the midcap index after first-half results.

(Reporting by Twesha Dikshit; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 rose 0.5% by 09:04 GMT, on course for a sixth straight quarterly gain, driven by industrial miners and banks amid Middle East ceasefire optimism. (marketscreener.com)
  • UK Q1 economic growth stood at 0.6%, but disposable income dropped 0.8%, adding pressure on households. (marketscreener.com)
  • Housebuilding stocks lagged as seven major firms face a potential £2.2–£4.5 bn class action over alleged anti-competitive conduct, requiring Competition Appeal Tribunal approval. (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the FTSE 100 rising for the sixth consecutive quarter?
Optimism over a potential Middle East ceasefire and gains in mining and financial stocks are driving the FTSE 100 higher.
How did banks and mining shares perform in the latest quarter?
Banks rose 1.2% for the day and over 20% for the quarter, while industrial metal miners gained 2.1%.
What impacted the FTSE 250’s performance this quarter?
Political developments, including Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister, led to mixed FTSE 250 performance—up quarterly but down this month.
What economic data influenced the FTSE 100’s movement?
UK economy grew 0.6% in Q1, but consumer and business confidence is challenged by ongoing global uncertainty and inflation.
Which FTSE sectors lagged behind this quarter?
The home construction sector lagged, with major housebuilders facing legal challenges and recording a 2.8% decline.

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