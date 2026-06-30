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UK commits to additional £15 billion in defence funding, Reeves says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK commits to additional £15 billion in defence funding, Reeves says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Defence United Kingdom

UK Announces Additional £15 Billion in Defence Funding, Finance Minister Confirms

Britain's New Defence Investment Plan

Government Commitment to Defence

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain has committed an additional £15 billion in funding for defence, finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Tuesday, as the government set out its long-delayed investment plan for the sector.

Details of the Funding Announcement

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • The £15 billion settlement is a compromise after months of wrangling between the Treasury and MoD, following the resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey earlier this month (apnews.com).
  • A significant portion of the new funding—over £5 billion—is directed toward a drone transformation to enhance UK defence and support British jobs (gov.uk).
  • Funding has been sourced through trimmed capital budgets across departments (around 1%) and reflects the largest sustained defence spending increase since the Cold War, raising spending toward 2.6% of GDP by 2027 (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much additional funding has the UK committed to defence?
The UK has committed an additional £15 billion in defence funding.
Who announced the new defence funding commitment?
Finance minister Rachel Reeves announced the additional defence funding.
When was the UK's new defence funding plan announced?
The defence funding commitment was announced on Tuesday, June 30.
What sector is the new £15 billion UK investment plan targeting?
The new investment plan targets the defence sector.

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