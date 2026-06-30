UK Announces Additional £15 Billion in Defence Funding, Finance Minister Confirms
Britain's New Defence Investment Plan
Government Commitment to Defence
LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain has committed an additional £15 billion in funding for defence, finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Tuesday, as the government set out its long-delayed investment plan for the sector.
Details of the Funding Announcement
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kate Holton)