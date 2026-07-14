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Brent oil structure changes to reflect mounting supply risk as Iran tensions flare - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brent oil structure changes to reflect mounting supply risk as Iran tensions flare

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Commodities Energy Markets

Brent Oil Structure Shifts as Iran Tensions Raise Middle East Supply Risks

By Anushree Mukherjee

Brent Crude Oil Market Dynamics Amid Middle East Tensions

Price Movements and Market Structure

July 14 (Reuters) - The price of Brent crude oil futures for prompt delivery rose on Tuesday to a one-month high over the price for oil six months later as traders priced in renewed risks to Middle Eastern supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The first-month Brent contract traded $8.92 a barrel above the sixth-month contract, its largest premium since June 10. A market structure in which prompt contracts trade at a premium to later ones is known as backwardation and is typically viewed as a sign of tight near-term supplies.

Impact of U.S.-Iran Tensions

Brent's move follows a sharp escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, including renewed military strikes and attacks on vessels near the strait, which have reignited concerns over the security of Middle East oil supplies.

Expert Commentary on Market Expectations

"The return to backwardation signals that the market expects crude availability to remain constrained in the weeks ahead," Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen said.

Contrasting Market Structures: Backwardation vs. Contango

The structure contrasts with that in early July, when prompt Brent traded below later contracts, a more common structure known as contango and typically associated with ample near-term supplies. Recovering exports through the strait then eased supply concerns.

Investor Behavior and Physical Market Impact

"For the moment, this is largely a paper move, with investors likely pouring back into the market following the latest escalation," said Neil Crosby, head of research at Sparta Commodities.

"We are seeing flows out of Hormuz slow, which could ... impact the physical market incrementally over the coming weeks if disruptions persist," Crosby added.

Regional Benchmarks and Shipping Activity

Middle East crude benchmarks Oman, Dubai and Murban also swung from discounts to premiums, signaling growing supply concerns.

Oil and gas tanker traffic fell to its lowest level since May 25, according to analysis from Kpler on Monday.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru, editing by Alex Lawler and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent’s return to backwardation signals tightening near‑term supply expectations, spurred by heightened U.S.–Iran hostilities
  • Oil and gas tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz plummeted to its lowest since May 25, raising risks of physical market disruption
  • Analysts warn that sustained disruptions at Hormuz could strain global inventories and further elevate price risk in the weeks ahead

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Brent oil prompt contract rise to a one-month high?
Traders priced in higher supply risks due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran, affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
What does backwardation in the oil market indicate?
Backwardation occurs when prompt contracts trade at a premium to later ones, signaling tight near-term supplies.
How have Middle East crude benchmarks responded to recent events?
Oman, Dubai, and Murban crude benchmarks shifted from discounts to premiums, indicating increased supply concerns.
What has happened to oil and gas tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz?
Tanker traffic has dropped to its lowest level since May 25 as supply and security risks increased.
How might ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz impact the physical oil market?
If disruptions persist, flows out of Hormuz could slow further, incrementally impacting the physical oil market in the weeks ahead.

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