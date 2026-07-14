Germany Launches €600 Million Package to Reduce Red Tape and Boost Business

Government Measures to Cut Bureaucracy and Enhance Economic Competitiveness

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Germany's government will approve a new package of measures to cut red tape on Wednesday, aiming to save businesses and citizens €600 million ($700 million) a year as Europe's largest economy tries to regain competitiveness.

Details of the New Red Tape Reduction Package

Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger said on Tuesday that the package of more than 10 measures would bring the total annual relief delivered since November 2025 to €10.4 billion.

Government’s Commitment to Bureaucracy Reduction

The coalition government of conservatives and Social Democrats has made the reduction of bureaucracy a key pillar of its economic agenda after years of weak growth, pledging to cut business bureaucracy costs by 25%, or by about €16 billion.

Key Measures in the Package

Planned measures include replacing some in-person appointments at employment agencies with video calls, digitalising healthcare processes and exempting electric vehicles from displaying environmental stickers.

Business Community Response

Germany's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said the need for action was urgent, with 45% of companies in a recent survey citing bureaucracy as their biggest challenge.

DIHK Chief Executive Helena Melnikov has called for a radical reduction in reporting and documentation requirements, arguing that ministries should have to justify why regulations are needed, rather than businesses having to prove why they should be abolished.

Future Reforms and Broader Impact

Wildberger said the government was also preparing broader reforms, including stricter deadlines for public authorities, with some applications automatically approved if no decision is taken within four months.

Reporting and Credits

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Sharon Singleton)