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Delivery Hero confirms negotiations on possible acquisition by Uber - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Delivery Hero confirms negotiations on possible acquisition by Uber

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Delivery Hero Confirms Advanced Acquisition Talks with Uber Technologies

Overview of the Acquisition Negotiations

Confirmation of Advanced Negotiations

July 14 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero confirmed on Tuesday that advanced negotiations were taking place with Uber Technologies on a takeover of the German food delivery company.

Details of the Potential Offer

Delivery Hero said the potential offer would be made to all of its shareholders and that it would not comment on speculation regarding an offer price.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8751 euros)

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Cian Muenster, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Uber is in advanced takeover talks with Delivery Hero, offering around €33 per share to all shareholders, potentially closing this week (investing.com).
  • Uber already owns 19.5% of Delivery Hero’s capital, plus 5.6% in options, following investments earlier in 2026 (deliveryhero.com).
  • Delivery Hero recently settled an EU antitrust investigation over past practices with Glovo, including a €329 million fine, which may influence regulatory review of any takeover (deliveryhero.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Delivery Hero negotiating a takeover by Uber?
Yes, Delivery Hero confirmed advanced negotiations with Uber Technologies on a potential takeover.
Will all Delivery Hero shareholders receive an offer?
Delivery Hero stated that any offer from Uber would be made to all of its shareholders.
Has Delivery Hero disclosed the potential offer price?
No, Delivery Hero has not commented on speculation regarding the offer price.
Which companies are involved in the potential acquisition?
The companies involved are Delivery Hero and Uber Technologies.

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