Delivery Hero Confirms Advanced Acquisition Talks with Uber Technologies
Overview of the Acquisition Negotiations
Confirmation of Advanced Negotiations
July 14 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero confirmed on Tuesday that advanced negotiations were taking place with Uber Technologies on a takeover of the German food delivery company.
Details of the Potential Offer
Delivery Hero said the potential offer would be made to all of its shareholders and that it would not comment on speculation regarding an offer price.
Financial Context
($1 = 0.8751 euros)
Reporting Information
(Reporting by Cian Muenster, Editing by Friederike Heine)