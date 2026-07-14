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Delivery Hero confirms advanced negotiations with Uber over potential takeover offer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Delivery Hero confirms advanced negotiations with Uber over potential takeover offer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Uber Negotiates Advanced Takeover of Delivery Hero Amid Market Expansion

Uber's Pursuit of Delivery Hero: Key Developments and Market Impact

Advanced Negotiations and Media Reports

July 14 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it was in advanced negotiations with Uber Technologies regarding a potential takeover offer, confirming earlier media reports that the U.S. ride-hailing and food-delivery company is pursuing the German group.

The statement followed a Bloomberg News report that Uber was in advanced talks to acquire Delivery Hero and could reach an agreement as soon as this week.

Potential Deal Value and Market Performance

Valuation and Share Price Movements

The report said a deal would likely value Delivery Hero at well above its recent trading price of around 36 euros per share. The Berlin-based company has gained about 62% this year, giving it a market value of roughly 11.2 billion euros ($12.8 billion).

Delivery Hero declined to comment on speculation about the offer price, but said any potential bid would be made to all shareholders. Uber declined to comment.

Shares of Uber were down nearly 2%, while Delivery Hero closed 5.76% higher at 39.10 euros.

Background and Strategic Implications

Previous Offers and Shareholder Reactions

The talks follow months of speculation over Delivery Hero's future, with Uber having approached the company in May with a 38 euros per share offer that investors viewed as too low, according to media reports.

Expansion and Antitrust Considerations

Acquiring Delivery Hero would widen the Uber Eats food-delivery network in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, but would also attract attention from antitrust regulators given the overlap in the companies' footprint.

Industry Trends and Uber's Broader Strategy

Consolidation and Diversification

Slowing growth and intense competition have spurred consolidation in the industry as companies seek better margins. Uber has also been moving beyond ride-hailing, strengthening its food delivery business and expanding into grocery, travel and local commerce, including a recent move into hotel bookings.

Recent Expansions and Investments

European Market Expansion

Earlier this year, Uber unveiled a food-delivery expansion into seven new European markets, including Austria, Denmark and Norway, expecting to generate an additional $1 billion in gross bookings over the next three years.

Stake Increase in Delivery Hero

Reuters had reported in late May that Uber had raised its stake in Delivery Hero to nearly 37% from 25% by acquiring shares from fellow shareholder Aspex Management.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8731 euros)

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Delivery Hero is in advanced negotiations with Uber over a potential takeover, confirming Bloomberg’s and Reuters’ reports of possible deal activity this week (as of July 14, 2026) (investing.com).
  • Uber’s latest offer is expected to value Delivery Hero well above its recent trading price (~€36/share), potentially signaling a premium acquisition (investing.com).
  • Uber has significantly increased its stake in Delivery Hero—from around 19.5% (plus 5.6% in options) in mid‑May to nearly 37% by late May—strengthening its position ahead of a possible bid (deliveryhero.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Uber's talks with Delivery Hero?
Uber and Delivery Hero are in advanced negotiations regarding a potential takeover offer, with a deal possibly announced this week.
How much is Delivery Hero being valued at in the potential deal?
Reports indicate Delivery Hero could be valued well above its recent trading price, with a market value around €11.2 billion ($12.8 billion).
Why is Uber interested in acquiring Delivery Hero?
Acquiring Delivery Hero would expand Uber Eats' food-delivery network across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.
What might affect the completion of the Uber-Delivery Hero deal?
The deal may draw attention from antitrust regulators due to overlapping markets and potential industry consolidation.
How have Delivery Hero’s shares reacted to the takeover news?
Delivery Hero's shares closed 5.76% higher at 39.10 euros following the takeover news.

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