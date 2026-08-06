Munich Court Hands Life Sentence to Afghan National for Fatal Union Rally Attack

Life Sentence for Deadly Munich Union Rally Attack

Incident Overview

Aug 6 (Reuters) - A 25-year-old Afghan man who rammed his car into a union rally in Munich last year, killing two people, has been given a life sentence, a German court said on Thursday.

Court Ruling and Sentencing

The court deemed the crime particularly serious, a spokesperson for the Munich Higher Regional Court said, a finding that under German law generally rules out parole after 15 years.

Charges and Conviction Details

The man was found guilty of charges including two counts of murder and 23 counts of attempted murder, the spokesperson said.

Motive and Circumstances

According to prosecutors, the man, identified as Farhad N to protect his privacy, acted out of religious motivation in what he believed was a "response to the suffering of Muslims in predominantly Islamic countries."

Details of the Attack

In February 2025, he drove a car into trade union activists demonstrating for higher pay in Munich, killing a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter and injuring over 40 people.

He confessed to the car ramming at the time.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anja Guder and Louisa Off, writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Friederike Heine)