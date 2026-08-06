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Afghan national handed life sentence for deadly car attack on Munich union rally - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Afghan national handed life sentence for deadly car attack on Munich union rally

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Munich Court Hands Life Sentence to Afghan National for Fatal Union Rally Attack

Life Sentence for Deadly Munich Union Rally Attack

Incident Overview

Aug 6 (Reuters) - A 25-year-old Afghan man who rammed his car into a union rally in Munich last year, killing two people, has been given a life sentence, a German court said on Thursday.

Court Ruling and Sentencing

The court deemed the crime particularly serious, a spokesperson for the Munich Higher Regional Court said, a finding that under German law generally rules out parole after 15 years.

Charges and Conviction Details

The man was found guilty of charges including two counts of murder and 23 counts of attempted murder, the spokesperson said.

Motive and Circumstances

According to prosecutors, the man, identified as Farhad N to protect his privacy, acted out of religious motivation in what he believed was a "response to the suffering of Muslims in predominantly Islamic countries."

Details of the Attack

In February 2025, he drove a car into trade union activists demonstrating for higher pay in Munich, killing a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter and injuring over 40 people.

He confessed to the car ramming at the time.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anja Guder and Louisa Off, writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Farhad N. was convicted of two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, motivated by religious extremism in response to perceived suffering of Muslims (tagesschau.de)
  • The February 13, 2025 attack targeted a Verdi union demonstration in central Munich, killing a 37‑year‑old woman and her 2‑year‑old daughter and injuring over 40 individuals (tagesschau.de)
  • The court deemed the crime to involve "besondere Schwere der Schuld" (particular severity of guilt), meaning parole is unlikely after the standard 15‑year minimum (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced for the Munich union rally car attack?
A 25-year-old Afghan man, identified as Farhad N, was sentenced for ramming a car into a union rally in Munich.
What was the sentence handed down by the Munich court?
The court sentenced the attacker to life in prison, ruling out parole after 15 years due to the seriousness of the crime.
How many people were killed and injured in the Munich car attack?
Two people were killed, including a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter, and over 40 others were injured.
What was the motivation behind the car attack, according to prosecutors?
Prosecutors stated the attacker was religiously motivated, acting in response to suffering in Islamic countries.
When did the Munich car attack occur?
The attack took place in February 2025 during a trade union rally for higher pay in Munich.

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