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Denmark speeds up Ukraine aid package after Russian warship fires flares at helicopter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark speeds up Ukraine aid package after Russian warship fires flares at helicopter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Ukraine Russia

Denmark Increases Ukraine Aid After Russian Warship Fires at Danish Helicopter

Denmark's Accelerated Support for Ukraine Following Military Tensions

Incident Involving Russian Warship and Danish Helicopter

COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Denmark is speeding up a donation to Ukraine in response to a recent incident in which a Russian warship fired flares towards a Danish military helicopter, narrowly missing the aircraft, the Nordic country's government said on Friday.

Denmark on Monday said a Russian frigate fired flares without warning at the helicopter as it sought to photograph the ship in international waters, while Moscow in response accused Denmark of carrying out dangerous manoeuvres near its vessel.

Details of the New Aid Package

Financial Value and Allocation

The new support package for Ukraine was worth an estimated 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($276 million) and will be used for air defences, the government said.

Government Statements on Increased Support

"If the Russians think they can rattle us... then our response is to ramp up our support for Ukraine faster than we had intended," Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus told reporters after a meeting with parliamentarians.

Denmark's Ongoing Commitment to Ukraine

Historical Support Since 2022

Denmark has been among Ukraine's most vocal supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and is a leading provider of financial aid on a per-capita basis.

Official Response to Russian Pressure

"If anyone thinks they can pressure us to hold back on our support for Ukraine, they are mistaken," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 6.5228 Danish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Denmark condemned the flare incident—one came meters from a Danish Fennec helicopter—and summoned Russia’s ambassador amid mounting Russian provocations in the Baltic Sea (defensenews.com)
  • NATO branded the flare firing “irresponsible,” reinforcing solidarity with Denmark and support for Ukraine’s defence (danishnews.cphpost.dk)
  • Denmark’s expedited DKK 1.8 billion aid package, earmarked for air defences, underscores its commitment as a leading per‑capita supporter of Ukraine, now moving faster in light of direct Russian intimidation (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Denmark increasing its aid package to Ukraine?
Denmark is accelerating its support for Ukraine after a Russian warship fired flares at a Danish military helicopter.
How much is Denmark's new aid package for Ukraine worth?
The new aid package is valued at 1.8 billion Danish crowns, equivalent to approximately $276 million.
What will Denmark's aid to Ukraine be used for?
The funds will be used mainly for strengthening Ukraine’s air defences.
What incident triggered Denmark to speed up its aid to Ukraine?
A Russian frigate fired flares at a Danish helicopter in international waters, prompting Denmark to accelerate aid.
How has Denmark supported Ukraine since the Russian invasion?
Denmark has been a vocal supporter and a leading provider of financial aid to Ukraine on a per-capita basis since 2022.

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