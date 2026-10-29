GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Google's Nvidia chip challenge boosts cloud sales, crimps cash flow - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Google's Nvidia chip challenge boosts cloud sales, crimps cash flow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Google's Nvidia-Challenging AI Chip Sales Drive Cloud Revenue but Strain Cash Flow

Alphabet's AI Chip Strategy: Revenue Growth and Financial Pressures

By Akash Sriram

AI Chip Sales and Inventory Challenges

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet is making billions of dollars selling homegrown AI chips it once reserved for internal use, but building inventory to meet surging demand is draining cash as the tech giant spends heavily on data centres.

Unlike its traditional search and cloud businesses, selling AI chips that compete with Nvidia's requires Alphabet to spend on hardware well before customers pay, putting pressure on cash flow.

Financial Implications and Cash Flow Cycle

The trade-off, outlined by finance chief Anat Ashkenazi on Alphabet's post-earnings call on Wednesday, offers an early look at the costs of a business that has emerged as one of the company's biggest growth areas as investors fret over AI's threat to its lucrative search advertising business.

"Where previously inventory balances were primarily some of our hardware products, now those TPU (custom chip) systems that are not yet sold will be showing up. So you see cash going out ... it's not the traditional kind of capex but rather a different cycle of cash flow generation," Ashkenazi said.

Investor Concerns Over AI Spending

That shift could pressure Alphabet just as investors grow more concerned about the mounting cost of AI. Its shares fell nearly 11% on Thursday after the company reported another quarter of cash burn and reiterated that spending on AI infrastructure would rise sharply next year.

TPU Processors' Role in Google Cloud Revenue

Still, the processors are helping drive growth.

Alphabet does not break out revenue or margins from the chips, called tensor processing units, but said their sales made a "meaningful" contribution as Google Cloud revenue more than doubled in the September quarter.

Future Outlook for TPU System Sales

Sales of TPU systems, which bundle the chips with networking, storage and software, are expected to rise further in the current quarter and ramp up significantly in 2027, Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian said.

Alphabet last year said it would supply Anthropic with TPUs worth tens of billions of dollars. Media reports have said the company is also in talks on a similar deal with OpenAI.

Market Perspective and Margin Expectations

"We completely think these are short-term gyrations," said Jeremy Saltzberg, senior investment officer at Check Capital.

"We don't have reason to believe that the margins would be significantly different than what an Nvidia GPU (graphic processing unit) would sell for. And of course, Nvidia GPU margin is incredible."

(Reporting by Akash Sriram, Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Google Cloud revenue surged ~103% to $30.7 billion in Q3 2026, driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure and TPU system sales (marketscreener.com)
  • Alphabet posted negative free cash flow of roughly $9.1 billion in Q3, as building TPU inventory ahead of billing strained cash despite robust operating cash flow (live.euronext.com)
  • CFO Anat Ashkenazi warned that inventory build tied to TPU system sales and rising capital expenditures to support AI will continue to pressure cash flow into 2027 (druckfin.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Google's AI chip sales impacting its cash flow?
Building inventory for AI chips to meet demand is causing Alphabet to spend heavily upfront, putting pressure on cash flow.
What role do Google's tensor processing units (TPUs) play in its cloud business?
TPUs are bundled with networking, storage, and software, making a significant contribution to rising Google Cloud revenues.
Is Alphabet’s investment in AI infrastructure expected to continue?
Yes, the company reiterated that spending on AI infrastructure will rise sharply next year.
How are investors reacting to Alphabet's AI-related spending?
Investors are concerned about mounting AI costs, causing an 11% drop in Alphabet’s share price after its latest earnings report.
Who are some potential clients for Google's AI chips?
Alphabet has announced a deal with Anthropic and is reportedly in talks with OpenAI to supply its tensor processing units.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rio Tinto assesses new lithium plant in Argentina, copper opportunities

Rio Tinto assesses new lithium plant in Argentina, copper opportunities

Image for ECB keeps rates unchanged but points to mounting inflation risk

ECB keeps rates unchanged but points to mounting inflation risk

Image for Boliden cashes in on higher metal prices as profits jump

Boliden cashes in on higher metal prices as profits jump

Image for Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject merging Mediobanca into group

Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject merging Mediobanca into group

Image for Indra expects stronger defence growth in 2026, backed by TESS deliveries

Indra expects stronger defence growth in 2026, backed by TESS deliveries

Image for Ray-Ban heir drops bid for critical Italian daily after due diligence request rejected

Ray-Ban heir drops bid for critical Italian daily after due diligence request rejected

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Mistral AI publicly releases Large 4, targets cybersecurity users
Mistral AI publicly releases Large 4, targets cybersecurity users
Image for UK's Poundland files administration notice to buy time for rescue
UK's Poundland files administration notice to buy time for rescue
Image for Family challenge to Delfin governance tests stability of Italy's Del Vecchio empire
Family challenge to Delfin governance tests stability of Italy's Del Vecchio empire
Image for Meloni introduces personalised number plates, urges Italians to be 'creative'
Meloni introduces personalised number plates, urges Italians to be 'creative'
Image for Italy's top court upholds shutdown of former Ilva steelworks, in setback to Meloni
Italy's top court upholds shutdown of former Ilva steelworks, in setback to Meloni
Image for ECB keeps rates unchanged; euro and bond yields fall
ECB keeps rates unchanged; euro and bond yields fall
Image for Exclusive-Swiss assess potential UBS relocation, highlight difficulties
Exclusive-Swiss assess potential UBS relocation, highlight difficulties
Image for DNO is looking at exporting oil from Kurdistan region of Iraq via Syria
DNO is looking at exporting oil from Kurdistan region of Iraq via Syria
Image for Eni trading chief says gas prices unlikely to revisit 2022 highs
Eni trading chief says gas prices unlikely to revisit 2022 highs
Image for Italy business morale rises in October but consumers more downbeat
Italy business morale rises in October but consumers more downbeat
Image for Christine Lagarde: The outsider who led the ECB her way
Christine Lagarde: The outsider who led the ECB her way
Image for German industry groups urge Berlin to join defence bank initiative
German industry groups urge Berlin to join defence bank initiative
View All Finance Posts