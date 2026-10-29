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ECB keeps rates unchanged but points to mounting inflation risk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB keeps rates unchanged but points to mounting inflation risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Inflation Eurozone

ECB Holds Rates Amid Mounting Inflation and French Market Turmoil

ECB Decision and Inflation Outlook

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged in a well-telegraphed move on Thursday but warned that inflation risks were on the rise from surging energy costs, which may solidify market bets for a December rate hike.

The ECB has raised rates twice this year to prevent an Iran war-induced energy price jump from getting entrenched and has signalled that more may be needed, even if it was not in a hurry without evidence of dangerous second-round inflation effects. 

In a decision published only hours after ECB President Christine Lagarde announced she would step down early, the ECB warned risks to inflation were skewed to the upside given a recent surge in oil and gas prices.

"Energy prices have continued to rise, posing upside risks to the inflation outlook and downside risks to the growth outlook," the ECB said in a statement.

It added that underlying inflation had remained "broadly stable" and wages had not shown "a material response" to higher prices although "the increased magnitude and duration of the energy shock" were likely to drive up inflation and undermine growth.

Impact on Financing Conditions and Growth

Deteriorating financing conditions, particularly in France, may complicate the bank's next decision.

Borrowing costs have increased sharply in recent months and the flow of credit is expected to slow, putting a brake on economic growth.

This achieves the sort of policy tightening an ECB hike would accomplish but also risks financial turbulence as France now has to pay a decades-high 155 basis point premium over Germany to borrow for 10 years. 

"Financing conditions have tightened since the Governing Council’s last meeting, which is likely to weigh on inflation and growth," the ECB said.

Balancing Inflation and Market Stability

This suggests the ECB will need to walk a narrow path in the months ahead.

It must prevent high inflation from becoming embedded as price growth is already twice its 2% target. But it wants to avoid setting off turbulence in markets that could induce a recession or broader financial instability. 

This is why the vast majority of economists polled by Reuters see just one or two more hikes before the ECB ends the current tightening cycle. 

Focus on Christine Lagarde and ECB Leadership

Attention now turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's 1345 GMT news conference, during which she is likely to face questions on what the ECB would do should French borrowing costs surge further.

Lagarde is also likely to be asked about her own future after saying she would leave office on February 7, months before her tenure was due to end. 

Reuters reported this month that the World Economic Forum could appoint Lagarde as its next chair as soon as November, hastening a wider reshuffle at the top of the ECB.

French Market Turmoil and ECB Response

French Turmoil in Focus

The most immediate challenge for ECB policymakers could be turmoil in bond markets.

Drivers of Market Volatility

A global rise in yields, fuelled by stronger growth expectations, higher debt issuance and massive investment linked to artificial intelligence, is pushing up borrowing costs for governments, households and businesses alike.

In France, investors have become increasingly uneasy about the country's growing debt burden and uncertain fiscal outlook following this year's elections. Concerns have been amplified by suggestions from parts of the political left that debt held by the ECB could be written off.

The result has been a sharp increase in French borrowing costs, with France now paying some of the highest yields in a quarter-century to raise money on bond markets.

That has fuelled speculation that the ECB might be forced to respond, if only verbally for now.

ECB Tools to Address Market Stress

The ECB's first line of defence would probably be flexible reinvestment of proceeds from bonds acquired during its vast asset-purchase programmes of the previous decade.

Beyond that, it could activate its never-used Transmission Protection Instrument, a scheme designed to counter what policymakers deem unjustified market pressure.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Key Takeaways

  • The ECB kept its deposit rate unchanged at 2.5%, in line with expectations, citing upside risks to inflation from rising energy costs and downside risks to growth (live.euronext.com).
  • Inflation risks are tilted to the upside as energy prices continue climbing, even though core inflation and wages remain broadly stable (cadenaser.com).
  • Deteriorating financing conditions, particularly in France where bond yields and spreads over Germany have surged to multi‑decade highs, could complicate the ECB’s policy path (live.euronext.com).
  • Markets now price in a likely December rate hike, with additional tightening expected into 2027 amid persistent inflation pressures (live.euronext.com).
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde announced she will step down on February 7, 2027—nine months early—adding leadership uncertainty during a critical policy period (ecb.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the ECB keep interest rates unchanged?
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged to monitor inflation risks and financial stability before deciding on further hikes.
What risks to inflation did the ECB highlight?
The ECB warned that surging energy prices pose upside risks to inflation and could undermine growth across the eurozone.
How are French borrowing costs affecting the ECB’s decisions?
Rising French borrowing costs due to market pressures could complicate future ECB rate decisions and risk financial turbulence.
What is the Transmission Protection Instrument?
It is an ECB tool designed to counter unjustified market pressures and could be activated if French bond turmoil worsens.
When is ECB President Christine Lagarde stepping down?
Christine Lagarde announced she would leave office on February 7, months before her scheduled term end.

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